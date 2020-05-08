Mason City Motor Speedway slated to start races next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Never has the roar of loud engines and the smell of burning rubber been so appealing.

There might be live sports happening soon in North Iowa as the Mason City Motor Speedway is tentatively scheduled to begin its 2020 season on May 17, depending on whether Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the go-ahead.

Track promoter Todd Staley knows that this season is going to look different than in years past. At least initially, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across Iowa, there won’t be any packed grandstands. In fact, there might not be any grandstands at all.

“They would let us have up to 10 people per car and we can have as many cars as our pit area can fit,” Staley said. “We just can’t have anybody sitting in our grandstands. It doesn’t make much sense, but that is what she’s dealing with, and that is what we have to play.”

As with many other small business owners, Staley has felt the pinch from the COVID shutdowns. At the moment, with the economic uncertainty stemming from COVID-19, racing sponsorships are way down, around 80 percent by Staley's estimate. He is eager to get back to business, but admits that the worst case scenario would be if the virus continues to spread and the track is forced to shut down again mid-season.