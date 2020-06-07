Mason City Motor Speedway kicks off 2020 season

The engines roared and the dirt flew through the warm evening air on Sunday night, as for the first time since September, racing returned to Mason City Motor Speedway.
The races took place with a partial crowd, after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced late last month that venues such as racetracks could reopen with crowds at half capacity, a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that announcement, the Mason City Motor Speedway had canceled two early season races due to bad weather.
Sunday's season opener went fast, with only 14 total races on the docket.
In the USRA Hobby Stocks Feature Race, Jeremey Crimmins of Fort Dodge came out on top, while Josh Angst of Winona, Minnesota won the USRA Modified Feature. Kevin Donlan of Decorah won the trophy in the Stock Car Feature.
For several drivers, the race was their first on Mason City's new 1/3 mile track. The Speedway took most of last season off to reconfigure the race track from the old 1/2 mile oval into a shorter distance. For the most part, the new track seems to be a hit amongst drivers.
Mason City's Ryan Bryant, who won the USRA Tuner Feature Race on his home track, seemed to enjoy his time back in front of the home fans, though adjusting to the shorter distance was challenging at times.
"This was my first time on the new track, and it was a world of difference," Bryant said. "It was night and day. It was different tire sizes and different gears."
After so much uncertainty regarding COVID-19, and after a year and half of near racing silence in Mason City, track promoter Todd Staley was excited to finally to finally drop the green flag again.
"It was good to get that first one in," Staley said. "You see all the things that you've got to fix. Our car count was a little lower than what we were hoping, but we're very proud of what the race track did. The fans got to see some great racing. That is what it was all about."
The next racing night at Mason City Motor Speedway is scheduled for 6 p.m., June 14.
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (1).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (2).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (3).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (4).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (5).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (6).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (7).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (8).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (9).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (10).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (11).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (12).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (13).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (14).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (15).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (16).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (17).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (18).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (19).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (20).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (21).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (22).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (23).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (24).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (25).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (26).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (27).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (28).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (29).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (30).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (31).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (32).jpg
Mason City Speedway opening night 06.07 (33).jpg
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
