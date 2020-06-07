Mason City Motor Speedway kicks off 2020 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The engines roared and the dirt flew through the warm evening air on Sunday night, as for the first time since September, racing returned to Mason City Motor Speedway.

The races took place with a partial crowd, after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced late last month that venues such as racetracks could reopen with crowds at half capacity, a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that announcement, the Mason City Motor Speedway had canceled two early season races due to bad weather.

Sunday's season opener went fast, with only 14 total races on the docket.

In the USRA Hobby Stocks Feature Race, Jeremey Crimmins of Fort Dodge came out on top, while Josh Angst of Winona, Minnesota won the USRA Modified Feature. Kevin Donlan of Decorah won the trophy in the Stock Car Feature.

For several drivers, the race was their first on Mason City's new 1/3 mile track. The Speedway took most of last season off to reconfigure the race track from the old 1/2 mile oval into a shorter distance. For the most part, the new track seems to be a hit amongst drivers.

Mason City's Ryan Bryant, who won the USRA Tuner Feature Race on his home track, seemed to enjoy his time back in front of the home fans, though adjusting to the shorter distance was challenging at times.