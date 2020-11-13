Mason City kicker Eric Lensing commits to UNI

Mason City kicker Eric Lensing can boot the ball a long distance, but he won’t be traveling too far for his next on-field opportunity.
On Friday, Lensing announced on social media that he would be playing Division I football, and committed as a preferred walk-on to the University of Northern Iowa.
“First of all, I would like to thank God for giving me an opportunity to play football at the next level. I would also like to thank all of the prestigious universities that have been interested in me.
I have been talking with my family and my mentors about what would be the best decision for my future. With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Northern Iowa to continue my academic and athletic career! Thank you to Coach (Mark) Farley and Coach (D.J.) Vokolek for giving me an amazing opportunity to chase my dream.”
Lensing was regarded as one of the state’s top kickers and punters this season. His 44 yard field goal in the Mohawks’ Sept. 18 home opener against Boone was the second longest field goal of any kicker in Class 3A this season, and his 41.2 yards per punt average was the eighth-best mark in 3A.
“I’m super blessed and super thankful to be able to have the opportunity to play at the next level,” Lensing said. “I can’t thank my teammates enough, and the Mohawk football program. They’ve supported me and rooted for me, and I’m proud to be a Mohawk. I wouldn’t trade this team for the world.”
Mason City head coach John Lee is a UNI alum, having played offensive line for the Panthers from 1989 to 1993. Lee was thrilled that Lensing had chosen UNI as his landing spot.
“I’m excited for him,” Lee said. “As a former Panther myself, it’s great to send anybody down there. The recruiting process is fun, and exciting and stressful and to get something that you love and wanted out of the way, is great for him.”
Lee, in his first season back as Mason City head coach, quickly became impressed with the way that Lensing approached the game. Lensing was rated as a 4 ½ star kicker and punter by Kohl’s Kicking Camp, a national kicking showcase put on by Chicago Bears kicking coach Jamie Kohl, and was ranked by Kohl's as the No. 4 punter in the state of Iowa.
While the rest of the Mohawks went through their drills on the school’s practice field, Lensing could always be seen honing his craft, with Mason City kicking coach Rene Recinos and former Mohawks’ and University of Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos alongside him.
"Not a lot of teams have a kicker or a punter," Lee said. "They have guys that punt and guys that kick, but he's someone who really takes pride in that craft. We were able to do so much on kickoff and punt."
"We had some great kicks and opportunities that he gave us. He added a lot of diversity our special teams, that is for sure."
During his recruitment process, Lensing was immediately drawn to the program, and fit in well with the coaches and players that he met. According to Lee, Lensing seemed sold on the school before the pair even had a chance to talk.
"UNI is such a prestigious program, and the entire coaching staff is wonderful," Lensing said. "They are super easy to talk to, super genuine, and super nice. The players and other athletes are super good guys, and are very welcoming. I have nothing but high hopes for going to UNI."
If the team atmosphere and the coaching staff didn't tilt the scales toward the Panthers, the constant 72 degree atmosphere inside the UNI-Dome definitely helped make the decision easy.
"Kicking in a dome is quite nice," Lensing said. "That is for sure."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
