Mason City kicker Eric Lensing commits to UNI

Mason City kicker Eric Lensing can boot the ball a long distance, but he won’t be traveling too far for his next on-field opportunity.

On Friday, Lensing announced on social media that he would be playing Division I football, and committed as a preferred walk-on to the University of Northern Iowa.

“First of all, I would like to thank God for giving me an opportunity to play football at the next level. I would also like to thank all of the prestigious universities that have been interested in me.

I have been talking with my family and my mentors about what would be the best decision for my future. With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Northern Iowa to continue my academic and athletic career! Thank you to Coach (Mark) Farley and Coach (D.J.) Vokolek for giving me an amazing opportunity to chase my dream.”

Lensing was regarded as one of the state’s top kickers and punters this season. His 44 yard field goal in the Mohawks’ Sept. 18 home opener against Boone was the second longest field goal of any kicker in Class 3A this season, and his 41.2 yards per punt average was the eighth-best mark in 3A.