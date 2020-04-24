Mason City High School participating in "Light up the Stadium"

With no spring sports season happening in 2020, it's been a tough couple of weeks for North Iowa's high school student athletes.
On Friday night, the Mason City school district will participate in the "Light Up the Stadium" movement, in order to show support for the athletes, students, parents, and coaches affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.
In a social media post, the Mason City Community School District announced the event.
"Tonight (Friday, April 24th), we will be turning on the lights at our football, baseball, and softball stadiums at 8:00 pm for 25 minutes," the district said. "If you choose to drive to any of our stadiums to show your support during this time, it is expected that you will remain in your vehicles while on campus and leave promptly after the stadium lights go out. This will help all adhere to social distancing guidelines and expectations established by our Governor."
The Clear Lake Community School District announced on April 10 that it would be participating in a similar event, in cooperation with the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association.
Last week's announcement from Gov. Kim Reynolds that Iowa's schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year led the IHSAA and IGHSAU to cancel Iowa's track and field, soccer, tennis, and golf seasons.
