Mason City High School participating in "Light up the Stadium"

On Friday night, the Mason City school district will participate in the "Light Up the Stadium" movement, in order to show support for the athletes, students, parents, and coaches affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.

"Tonight (Friday, April 24th), we will be turning on the lights at our football, baseball, and softball stadiums at 8:00 pm for 25 minutes," the district said. "If you choose to drive to any of our stadiums to show your support during this time, it is expected that you will remain in your vehicles while on campus and leave promptly after the stadium lights go out. This will help all adhere to social distancing guidelines and expectations established by our Governor."