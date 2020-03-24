Mason City head coach Brandon Krusey leaving for Davenport West

For the second straight offseason, Mason City High School will need to hire a new head football coach.

Davenport West High School announced on Tuesday that it had hired Mason City head football coach Brandon Krusey as its new coach for the 2020 season.

"Our realization is Davenport is our home and where we're going to be, and we'll make everything else work," Krusey told the Quad-City Times.

In his one year at the helm of the program, Krusey's Mohawks went 1-8. The team won its final game of the season, a 28-17 victory over Ottumwa, for the team's first victory in over two years.

In addition to his work as the football coach, Krusey was a Behavior Disorder teacher at Mason City.

"The season went as expected," Krusey told the Quad-City Times. "We made some decent progress, but there were a couple things I wasn't real happy with when it came to my day job. That made more of an impact."

With the new job, Krusey will return to the city where he spent three seasons as the head coach at Davenport North before leaving for Mason City in February 2019. In Krusey's tenure, Davenport North finished with a 9-18 overall record, though the team's record improved each year.

Before that, Krusey worked for one year at Davenport West as a defensive coordinator, and was a head coach at North Tama, Grundy Center, and Independence.

