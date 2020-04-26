Mason City Hall of Fame: Dick Adams, a legendary Mohawk

No matter what sport he tried, Dick Adams dominated the competition.
It’s been awhile since Adams has donned a Mason City uniform, but for those who saw him play, he was an unforgettable athlete. In his four years as a Mohawk, Adams earned 10 varsity letters in three different sports, and was named First Team All-State in football in both his junior and senior year, while also earning a 4.0 GPA.
Adams graduated in 1961, earning four varsity letters in track and field, where he was a high jumper, longer jumper and a member of the sprint relay teams. Adams also earned three letters in basketball and three in football. This fall, nearly 60 years after his graduation, Adams will finally be inducted in the Mason City High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
“Dicky was an athlete without comparison," teammate Bob Johnson said. "He could run like the wind and was part of a relay team in track that set all sorts of records. He was an exceptional athlete.”
Adams excelled in every sport he tried, but says that he was probably most successful on the gridiron, where he played under head coach Bill Moore. Moore, a 2019 Mason City Hall of Fame inductee, was also the head coach of the track and field team and taught math at the school.
“He was by far my favorite coach,” Adams said. “What I liked about him so much was that he loved to coach. He loved to win so much.”
Johnson, who was a year ahead of Adams, remembers his spectacular athleticism. Adams came up to the varsity basketball squad as a freshman and became one of the team's best players. His junior year, Adams was named 4th team All-State, and his senior year was named third team All-State.
“When Dicky came up, it was my job to get him the ball,” Johnson said. “I went down to two points a game and Dicky went up to low teens or something like that. What he would do, he would stand at the free throw line facing the other end of the court, and I would get him the ball. He would jump straight up in the air, turn around and shoot a jump shot.”
On the football field, Adams played on both sides of the ball, eventually leading to a football scholarship from the University of Iowa. Johnson recalls that Adams led the team in tackles as a safety, and excelled as a tight end. At that time, the Mohawks were strong on offense, but weak on defense.
"We would score 40 points a game and get beat," Johnson said. "It was called the Wing-T and it was an awesome offense."
After one year spent on the freshman football squad at the University of Iowa, Adams quit the sport and became the captain of the Iowa sabre fencing team, where he finished sixth in the Big Ten before going on to medical school.
After a two-year stint serving in the Navy in Vietnam, Adams eventually settled in Duluth, Minnesota, where he practiced surgery for 25 years. He is currently retired and lives in Superior, Wisconsin.
Some things have changed since he left Mason City. Back when Adams attended, the high school was located at the current site of Mohawk Square, and the football team played its games at Roosevelt Field.
Now 78 years old, Adams says that he doesn’t believe that he has been to a Mohawks’ football game since his graduation, but plans to come back for the Hall of Fame ceremony and the home opening football game in early September, if it is safe to do so.
“I guess I’m happy that I’m still alive for it,” Adams said with a laugh. “I felt very honored by it, that somebody remembered me after all these years.”
For those who were around in Mason City 60 years ago, to watch Adams on the fields of Mason City was to witness a special sight.
“Physically, he was unbelievable,” former Mason City coach Paul Strathman said. “He was a man among boys.”
