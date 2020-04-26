Mason City Hall of Fame: Dick Adams, a legendary Mohawk

“He was by far my favorite coach,” Adams said. “What I liked about him so much was that he loved to coach. He loved to win so much.”

Johnson, who was a year ahead of Adams, remembers his spectacular athleticism. Adams came up to the varsity basketball squad as a freshman and became one of the team's best players. His junior year, Adams was named 4th team All-State, and his senior year was named third team All-State.

“When Dicky came up, it was my job to get him the ball,” Johnson said. “I went down to two points a game and Dicky went up to low teens or something like that. What he would do, he would stand at the free throw line facing the other end of the court, and I would get him the ball. He would jump straight up in the air, turn around and shoot a jump shot.”

On the football field, Adams played on both sides of the ball, eventually leading to a football scholarship from the University of Iowa. Johnson recalls that Adams led the team in tackles as a safety, and excelled as a tight end. At that time, the Mohawks were strong on offense, but weak on defense.