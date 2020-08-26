Mason City golf finishes sixth at Mark Mann Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City golf team finished in sixth place on Monday on its home course, as the team served as host team for the Mark Mann Invitational.

The Mohawks finished with a team score of 358 on the day. Waukee took the team crown with a score of 298, while Cedar Rapids Xavier and Valley finished second and third, with respective scores of 310 and 328.

Waterloo West finished in fourth place with a score of 333, while Fort Dodge finished one spot ahead of Mason City with a 346.

The top three individual finishers were all from Waukee. Jack Starr took the medal with a 69, while teammates Brock Seizer and Payton Sanford took silver and bronze with a 74 and a 76.

Aidan Thompson shot an 85 to top the leader-board for Mason City, while junior Ryan Berkley was next with an 88. Drew DeGabriele finished third for the Mohawks with a 91.

Mason City head coach Jordan Dickson can see his team making progress through its first three matches of the season.

"The guys are working very hard and they are very engaged in practice to improve and get better," Dickson said. "I already see changes in their mindset through the first three meets."

Mason City's next match will come on Sept. 9 at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.