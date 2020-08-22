 Skip to main content
Mason City golf falls to Ames
Ryan Berkley

Mason City golfer Ryan Berkley takes a swing on Friday in the Mohawks' match against Ames. Berkley finished with a score of 87.

 Shane Lantz

The Mason City golf team dropped its second match of the season, as the Mohawks fell to Ames on Friday by a score of 323-366. 

Junior Ryan Berkley led the way for Mason City with a score of 87, while Drew DeGabrielle, Aiden Thompson and Gavin Als rounded out the lineup with scores of 92, 93, and 94 respectively. 

Ames golfer Derek Peng was the day's medalist, finishing with a score of 77. 

Mason City's next match is Monday at 10 a.m. in the Mason City Invitational. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

