Mason City girls wallop Fort Dodge on senior night

“She’s a really awesome offensive player,” Klaahsen said. “She’s confident, she works really hard, and she can create a lot of shots. It’s all positive.”

Senior Anna Deets finished the night with 16 points.

With the regular season now over, Mason City gets a bit of a break before playing ball again. The Mohawks get a first round bye in the Class 4A, Regional 2 tournament, and will play on Feb. 22 against the winner of the opening round game between Spencer and Storm Lake.

Every game is now a must-win for the Mohawks, but as they have shown over the past several seasons, the playoffs are where the team typically starts to shine. After spending a good chunk of the season playing top-ranked 5A CIML schools, the 4A playoffs don’t seem all that intimidating.

“We’ve been down this road before,” Klaahsen said. “These kids have been a part of our program, and they understand. Everybody wants to get to state, everybody wants to do their best. Everybody is going to be good teams that are coming up. It’s important to us as coaches to take the pressure off, and go play.”