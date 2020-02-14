Mason City girls wallop Fort Dodge on senior night

For the upperclassmen on the Mason City girls basketball team, Friday was a special night.
On Senior night, the Mason City crowd said goodbye to its senior class, and the squad ended its regular season with a 70-41 win over Fort Dodge, clinching a winning record for the Mohawks, and ending the regular season on a high note.
The first several minutes of the game contained very little scoring. Senior Ali Rood got it started with a 3-pointer, followed by another from Jada Williams. As the midway point of the quarter approached, the Mohawks lead swelled to 10-0. After a foul, Fort Dodge finally got on the board with a pair of free throws from sophomore Aleaha Pommer. At the end of the first, Mason City held a 16-5 lead.
At halftime, the Mohawks led the Dodgers 39-20, and thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers in the second half, won the game by a 29-point margin.
“It was a good game to finish,” head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “We started some different kids, some seniors that have been an incredible part of our program, and haven’t started before. It was good to be able to have them have the opportunity to get their name introduced, and really come out and do a good job.”
Senior Jaeda Whitner had a spectacular night in her final regular season home game. Whitner finished with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. With each shot, the home bench cheered louder, as three of Whitner’s 3-pointers came in quick succession in the third quarter.
“She’s a really awesome offensive player,” Klaahsen said. “She’s confident, she works really hard, and she can create a lot of shots. It’s all positive.”
Senior Anna Deets finished the night with 16 points.
With the regular season now over, Mason City gets a bit of a break before playing ball again. The Mohawks get a first round bye in the Class 4A, Regional 2 tournament, and will play on Feb. 22 against the winner of the opening round game between Spencer and Storm Lake.
Every game is now a must-win for the Mohawks, but as they have shown over the past several seasons, the playoffs are where the team typically starts to shine. After spending a good chunk of the season playing top-ranked 5A CIML schools, the 4A playoffs don’t seem all that intimidating.
“We’ve been down this road before,” Klaahsen said. “These kids have been a part of our program, and they understand. Everybody wants to get to state, everybody wants to do their best. Everybody is going to be good teams that are coming up. It’s important to us as coaches to take the pressure off, and go play.”
The team knows that it has just a few more weeks together, no matter what the season outcome. For Klaahsen, the goal with every game now is to keep the season alive, so that his players can continue to bond, and play together for as long as they can.
“We have to keep the energy factor up, and keep the fun factor up to,” Klaahsen said. “With this many seniors, we need to make sure we keep this season going. These kids want to stay together, they care about and love each other. The best way to do that is to continue to keep this together, and keep winning.”
Mason City will play either Storm Lake or Spencer on Feb. 22 at 5 p.m in the regional semifinals. The game will be at Mason City High School.
