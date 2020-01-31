Mason City girls fall to No. 5 Waukee

Playing in front of a packed house and clad in pink uniforms on Coaches vs. Cancer night, the Mason City girls basketball team couldn't find a way to contain their 5A powerhouse opponent, as the Mohawks fell to Waukee by a 73-31 score.

After the first two minutes of the game went by with no score, Waukee junior Megan Earney made a 3-point basket to finally put points on the board. Mason City answered back with successive baskets from sophomore Jada Williams and senior Anna Deets, to give Mason City a short-lived one-point advantage.

After junior Taryn Reitsma scored a layup to give the Warriors a one-point lead, Waukee never looked back. At the end of the first quarter, Waukee led Mason City, 13-7. At the end of the first half, the score was 28-14.

Waukee then opened the third quarter with a 22-5 scoring run and outscored the Mohawks 45-17 in the second half, to claim the Warriors third straight victory.

Though it was a frustrating loss, Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen did see some positives in his team's play. Going up against the No. 5 ranked team in Class 5A is no easy task.