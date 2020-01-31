Mason City girls fall to No. 5 Waukee

Playing in front of a packed house and clad in pink uniforms on Coaches vs. Cancer night, the Mason City girls basketball team couldn't find a way to contain their 5A powerhouse opponent, as the Mohawks fell to Waukee by a 73-31 score.
After the first two minutes of the game went by with no score, Waukee junior Megan Earney made a 3-point basket to finally put points on the board. Mason City answered back with successive baskets from sophomore Jada Williams and senior Anna Deets, to give Mason City a short-lived one-point advantage.
After junior Taryn Reitsma scored a layup to give the Warriors a one-point lead, Waukee never looked back. At the end of the first quarter, Waukee led Mason City, 13-7. At the end of the first half, the score was 28-14.
Waukee then opened the third quarter with a 22-5 scoring run and outscored the Mohawks 45-17 in the second half, to claim the Warriors third straight victory.
Though it was a frustrating loss, Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen did see some positives in his team's play. Going up against the No. 5 ranked team in Class 5A is no easy task.
"I thought our kids worked hard tonight, and they kept the faith," Klaahsen said. "They fought to the end. It was just one of those things, where it went (Waukee's) way. Shots fell for them, and for us it just wasn't our night. Give them credit. They're a very good team."
Senior Anna Deets finished with a team-high 15 points for the Mohawks.
With the loss, Mason City fell to 9-8 on the season, while Waukee improved to 13-2.
Mason City will play again on Tuesday, at Dowling Catholic.