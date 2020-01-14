Mason City girls basketball falls to Valley by 27

The Mason City girls basketball team walked away from a road trip to West Des Moines Valley with a one-point win earlier in the season, but the Tigers have found their stride lately, thanks in large part to a stingy defense.

That defense was the big difference as Valley dominated the second half of the rematch in a 57-30 win on Tuesday.

“They have great length,” Mohawks coach Curt Klaahsen said of Valley. “We had good shots in the first half, but we just couldn’t get them to go.”

Mason City was held to just 14 first-half points, but the Mohawks were also stout on the defensive side as they trailed by just seven at intermission.

Valley, though, went on a 14-5 run in the opening moments of the third quarter and ultimately outscored the Mohawks 36-16 in the second half.

For Valley, it was its fourth consecutive victory and the fourth game in a row that the Tigers have held their opponent to 35 points or less.

Anna Deets led Mason City with a hard-earned 10 points.

Jada Williams finished with nine for the Mohawks.

Grace Plummer, Alex Honnold and Maddie Brown combined for 50 for Valley.