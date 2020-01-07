Mason City girls basketball falls to Johnston to drop to 5-5

As a Class 4A team that plays a substantial part of its schedule against Class 5A schools, the Mason City girls basketball team sees its share of difficult opponents during the regular season.

On Tuesday, the Mohawks played host to a 9-1 Johnston team, and while the Mohawks were able to hang around for a while, an 11-0 run to open the third quarter was a big difference in a 76-52 win for the Dragons.

“Give them credit, they really executed well,” Mohawks coach Curt Klaahsen said.

Mason City actually built a nine-point advantage early in the second quarter, but foul problems haunted the Mohawks.

Jaeda Whitner, the Mohawks’ second-leading scorer, picked up her third foul just 13 seconds into the second quarter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Whitner, who averages 12 points per game, didn’t score until the fourth quarter.

With a key threat out, the Johnston depth took over as the Dragons went on a 41-22 run over the second and third quarters.

Defense was also key as the Dragons limited the Mohawks to just 2-of-14 shooting in the third quarter.

Mason City tried to mount a fourth-quarter rally, but the Dragons kept them at bay with a 21-of-24 performance from the free-throw line.