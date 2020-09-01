Mason City football team shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19 exposure

The timing of the news is particularly painful for the team, as they are fresh off a dominant 28-0 opening-game victory over Marshalltown. The Mohawks received three top-10 votes this week in the Associated Press Class 3A Iowa Prep Football Poll.

"It sucks," junior wide receiver Carter Thomas said. "I was really looking forward to playing (Fort) Dodge this week."

Since no varsity players have been exposed, the team does not have to quarantine, and is still allowed to attend school.

"The coaches said that we are going to do some football things over the next two weeks to stay in 'football shape,' but I don't think we can have practices," Thomas said.

The Mohawks' next home game will come against Boone on Sept. 18. Due to the already shortened, seven-game schedule, the two missed games means that Mason City will play only two regular-season home games in 2020.

"I think we are all a little upset, rightfully so," senior offensive lineman Ben Pederson said. "We would have loved to build off of last week with another big win Friday, but unfortunately that won't happen. I know as a whole everyone is eager to get out on the field and play football again, taking whatever steps are in place."