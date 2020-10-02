Mason City falls to Humboldt in final home game of regular season

It was a tough way for the Mohawks to finish up the home schedule, but the four seniors stuck around after the game anyway, soaking in the bright lights of Mohawk Stadium one more time.

The group has been through many ups and downs with the Mason City program, and have now played under three head coaches. In their sophomore year, the Mohawks’ went 0-9. Last year, under head coach Brandon Krusey, the team went 1-8, and this year so far, Mason City is 2-2 on the season.

Lee appreciated how special the final game was for his senior class, and seemed willing to let the players take their time before leaving the field.

“I told them, I’ll stay out here, and we will keep these lights on until those guys decide that this night is over,” Lee said. “They will not walk off this field with a Mohawk jersey on, maybe again. You never know with the playoffs and postseason, but this is the last scheduled one, and they’ve got to enjoy it. It's special.”

“They have gone through something that a lot of kids quit on, and can't go through. To say how proud I am of these seniors. I’m feeling proud. That’s why I shed tears tonight.”