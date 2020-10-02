Mason City falls to Humboldt in final home game of regular season

It was a bittersweet night on Friday at Mohawk Stadium.
After the stadium emptied out following the 21-14 Mason City loss to Humboldt, four Mason City seniors stood together at midfield. A few of them had tears in their eyes, as they walked off the turf of their home stadium for possibly the final time.
No one was rushing these players to leave the field. Their parents stood on the sideline, taking photos as Ben Pederson, Connor Dalen, Eric Lensing, and Jahmen Zimmerman stood in a circle, talking to each other and soaking in the atmosphere of their empty home field.
Though their final regular season home game didn’t end the way they wanted it to, the moment was special nonetheless.
As Pederson took pictures with friends and family members after the game, he summed up his thoughts about his time playing with Mason City in succinct fashion.
“I’m grateful for the opportunities I got,” Pederson said. “I love being a Mohawk.”
On a cold night that reminded fans of the coming winter, things started off in tough fashion for the Mohawks. After the opening drive from Humboldt ended in a punt, Mason City went 67 yards on 13 plays, but a fumble at the 11 yard line ended the Mohawks’ scoring hopes.
On the Wildcats’ ensuing drive, the team scored a touchdown, as a 43-yard pass to senior Gabe Gidel and a 20 yard run from quarterback Caden Matson gave Humboldt a 7-0 lead at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, Humboldt’s first drive ended in a punt, but Mason City’s returner fumbled the ball away at the 15 yard line. Luckily for the Mohawks, the Wildcats couldn’t take advantage of the break, as the team missed a field goal to turn the ball over on downs.
Carter Thomas was the star of the Mohawks’ next drive, as he caught a 14 yard pass to give Mason City a first and 10 at the 38. Three plays later, senior Connor Dalen ran the ball on a quarterback keeper. As he was tackled at the 30 yard line, Dalen lateralled the ball back to Thomas, who took the ball 30 yards for the Mohawks’ first touchdown of the game.
“That was just a split second play,” Dalen said. “Instinct kicked in, and we made the play. I honestly didn’t even think, it was just instinctual.”
One play later, the Mohawks kicked off, but the Humboldt returner fumbled the ball away, and Mason City recovered it at the 23. After an eight yard reception by Sebastian Brock, junior Isaiah Washington caught a six yard pass from sophomore quarterback Kale Hobart, and the Mohawks took a 14-7 lead just before halftime.
The Mohawks lead held until the fourth quarter. On the Wildcats’ first drive of the quarter, quarterback Caden Matson passed for 65 yards and ran for 20, the final run a six yard rushing touchdown to give the Wildcats the game-tying score.
Later in the quarter, a costly Mason City fumble gave Humboldt the ball at the 45-yard line. Matson again took control, running the ball 29 yards, including a four-yarder where Matson outran the Mason City defenders on the outside, crossing the goal-line and giving the Wildcats the 21-14 lead.
Mason City passed the ball seven times for 20 yards on the next drive, but an interception by Humboldt sophomore Will Orness with around 30 seconds left sealed the victory for the Wildcats.
It was the second straight loss for the Mohawks, after a 42-7 defeat to Webster City on the road last week. There were lots of turnovers by both sides, including seven total fumbles, and several costly penalties by the Mohawks. Mason City was flagged for a late hit out of bounds, a targeting penalty, and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct call.
“We made some mental mistakes, and we talked about it after the game," head coach John Lee said. "We didn't play with emotion against Webster City. It just wasn't there. We played with that emotion tonight. Our kids had some great success defensively, and we came to play way better than we did at Webster City offensively. We did some great things, but both sides really made some mental mistakes."
It was a tough way for the Mohawks to finish up the home schedule, but the four seniors stuck around after the game anyway, soaking in the bright lights of Mohawk Stadium one more time.
The group has been through many ups and downs with the Mason City program, and have now played under three head coaches. In their sophomore year, the Mohawks’ went 0-9. Last year, under head coach Brandon Krusey, the team went 1-8, and this year so far, Mason City is 2-2 on the season.
Lee appreciated how special the final game was for his senior class, and seemed willing to let the players take their time before leaving the field.
“I told them, I’ll stay out here, and we will keep these lights on until those guys decide that this night is over,” Lee said. “They will not walk off this field with a Mohawk jersey on, maybe again. You never know with the playoffs and postseason, but this is the last scheduled one, and they’ve got to enjoy it. It's special.”
“They have gone through something that a lot of kids quit on, and can't go through. To say how proud I am of these seniors. I’m feeling proud. That’s why I shed tears tonight.”
Dalen, who came back to the football team after missing last season due to injury, was grateful for the chance to play in front of the home fans one last time, and happy that he got to walk off the field with his teammates by his side.
“I’m just proud to be a Mohawk, and be playing with my lifelong best friends,” Dalen said. “We still have a little bit of season left, and we still have some stuff to prove.”
Mason City will play its final game of the regular season next Friday at Ballard. The postseason will begin Oct. 16.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
