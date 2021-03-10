Mason City disc golf tournament raises money, donates food to Hawkeye Harvest

If you’re a disc golfer, there’s not very many things better than getting out and playing your first round of the year.
Getting to raise money and food donations for a local food bank is just a cherry on top.
For disc golfers in North Iowa, they were able to do both things at the Sixth Annual Mason City Ice Bowl disc golf tournament on Saturday at East Park. A group of 36 golfers were able to raise $2,471 and 643 pounds of food to donate to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank in Mason City.
“It makes me feel good to put in all this extra work and give back,” event organizer Bill Orozco said. “Because once the event finally does happen, you get to see everyone having a blast and everyone smiling.”
According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, an Ice Bowl is a collection of disc golf events that are held during the winter with an overall mission of raising funds to fight hunger. The event, which started as just one event in 1987 in Missouri, has grown to over 250 events across the country now.
This year’s tournament was one of the biggest of the past six years for Mason City’s version of the Ice Bowl. Orozco and Nick Perry started the tournament six years ago after traveling to Des Moines for its Ice Bowl tournament.
“We were traveling that far just to go and play it,” Orozco said. “We thought, ‘Heck, why not? We should do something like that up here.’ It would save everybody the drive.”
Players at this year’s tournament traveled from as far as Mankato, Minnesota, and Des Moines to participate.
In order to play in the tournament, players had to pay an entry fee of $25 and bring at least 10 cans of non-perishable food. $10 of the fee went directly to Hawkeye Harvest, $10 went to player payouts and $5 went towards the ace fund – money given to a player who made an ace or won the closest to the pin competition during the tournament.
On top of that, anyone who wanted to could donate $25 to sponsor a hole at the tournament. One person sponsored all 18 holes – a $450 donation.
What resulted from Saturday was a near-$2,500 check and over a quarter-ton of food.
“It’s a lot here say and talking to people about it,” Perry said. “Trying to make it a competition of who can bring the most cans and stuff. So it’s good to hear that the numbers were so big.”
Saturday’s tournament was a solid turnout partly due to golfers donating, and partly due to the beautiful weather. It’s not always that way during this time of year.
“I remember one year there was two foot of snow,” Perry laughed. “I was so tired after the first round that I was like, I don’t even need a second round.”
On Monday, Orozco dropped off the donations to Hawkeye Harvest. What started as a way to get out of the house and get the first disc golf tournament of the year under their belts, has turned into a truckload of food and large group of happy disc golfers.
“When we went to drop everything off at the food bank, they almost started crying on us,” Oroszco said. “Heck, that’s a wonderful feeling, because I’ve been hungry before. It’s just really nice to be able to give back to people who maybe aren’t able to work right now or are in a bind.”
“I mean, it blows my mind that people are willing to come out and do this,” Orozco continued. “It just makes me want to do it more and more. It’s addicting.”
