Mason City disc golf tournament raises money, donates food to Hawkeye Harvest

Players at this year’s tournament traveled from as far as Mankato, Minnesota, and Des Moines to participate.

In order to play in the tournament, players had to pay an entry fee of $25 and bring at least 10 cans of non-perishable food. $10 of the fee went directly to Hawkeye Harvest, $10 went to player payouts and $5 went towards the ace fund – money given to a player who made an ace or won the closest to the pin competition during the tournament.

On top of that, anyone who wanted to could donate $25 to sponsor a hole at the tournament. One person sponsored all 18 holes – a $450 donation.

What resulted from Saturday was a near-$2,500 check and over a quarter-ton of food.

“It’s a lot here say and talking to people about it,” Perry said. “Trying to make it a competition of who can bring the most cans and stuff. So it’s good to hear that the numbers were so big.”

Saturday’s tournament was a solid turnout partly due to golfers donating, and partly due to the beautiful weather. It’s not always that way during this time of year.

“I remember one year there was two foot of snow,” Perry laughed. “I was so tired after the first round that I was like, I don’t even need a second round.”