Christian Rodriguez paced the Mason City boys cross country team, winning the Mohawk Invitational on Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
Rodriguez's first-place finish with a time of 16:49.4 – nearly 21 seconds better than the second-place finisher – helped Mason City take second in its own invitational behind Waverly-Shell Rock.
Mason City cross country coach Tyler Ketelsen said Rodriguez just missed his lifetime best by 5 seconds.
"Christian Rodriguez ran a tremendous race out front all by himself," Ketelsen said. "Without anyone to push him out front, this was an impressive performance. He is running very determined right now and he just loves to compete."
The top four teams were Waverly-Shell Rock (30 points), Mason City (52), Charles City (56), and Osage (96).
The Mohawks placed two other runners in the Top 10, with Breyden Christensen finishing seventh with a time of 18:02 and Miguel Jaime (18:09.1) placing 10th.
"I was very proud of the runners. They all competed extremely well," Ketelsen said. "I think they all had a little extra motivation with the home crowd being there to cheer them on as I saw tremendous efforts out of everyone."
Waverly-Shell Rock placed five runners in the Top 10 with Andrew Cummer taking second with a time of 17:10.3.
While Osage finished fourth in the meet, Caleb Sledd placed third overall with a time of 17:16.3 and was the only Green Devils runner in the Top 10.
Charles City finished third in the meet, just four points behind Mason City by placing just one runner – Jacob Vais took fourth with a time of 17:41 – in the Top 10, but a slew of runners in the Top 15.
GIRLS
The Mason City girls cross country team also did well in the Mohawk Invitational, placing second behind Charles City.
The Mohawks' Hannah Thomas finished fourth with a time of 20:18.3, while Sami Miller was eighth (21:23.1) and Marcella Sierra 10th (21:36.1).
"Hannah Thomas had an exciting finish to her race as she was shoulder to shoulder with a few other runners," Ketelsen said. "She competes with so much heart and passion."
The top four teams were Charles City (30 points), Mason City (49), Osage (76), and Waverly-Shell Rock (81).
The top finisher in the meet was Waverly-Shell Rock's Emma Hoins with a time of 19:01.3, while Kiki Connell (19:13.6) and Lydia Staudt (20:17.7) placed second and third, respectively.
Besides Connell and Staudt, Charles City placed two others in the Top 10: Mackenzy Bilharz (20:56.7) in sixth and Mindi Neve (21:14.3) in seventh.
Osage placed two runners in the Top 10: Katelyn Johnston (20:39.3) in fifth and Talia Stangel (21:34.2) in ninth.
The Mohawks' next meet is Saturday at the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota.
