Mason City cancels the rest of middle school wrestling and girls basketball seasons

The Mason City School District has canceled the remainder of its middle school wrestling and girls basketball seasons, the district announced in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.
The move comes amid rising numbers of COVD-19 cases throughout the state, and comes a little over two weeks after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds put middle school sports on hold with her newest proclamation meant to help slow the spread of the disease.
"Mason City CSD has decided to cancel the remainder of their middle school wrestling and girls basketball season for this year. We hope that next year will be kinder to all and our sports seasons will be back to normal," the post read.
Mason City runs a split middle school season, with girls basketball and wrestling competing in the eight weeks before winter break, and boys basketball playing from early January to the end of February.
Since the season was scheduled to be concluded on Dec. 17, the district decided to just start fresh after winter break, according to Mason City Activities Director Tracy Johnson.
With Reynolds' order set to expire on Dec. 10, middle school games were scheduled to resume next week. Middle school practices started in late October, and played the early part of its season in November before the season was paused.
With the lack of practice time, and the possibility of rising COVID-19 numbers in Iowa after the Thanksgiving holiday, the district decided to cut its losses.
"We just didn't feel it was in the best interest for the safety issue," Johnson said. "Kids may not have been doing stuff for the past three weeks or so, and with COVID spreading, we just thought it would be best and safest just to call that last four days off."
As of now, high school sports are still full speed ahead.
At high school events this season, only two spectators per athlete are permitted to attend events, and masks are required for entry.
In her proclamation, Reynolds said that all sporting events and recreational gatherings, aside from high school, college, and professional sports, were prohibited until at least Dec. 10, unless the events could ensure social distancing, limited attendance, and mask wearing of spectators.
As of last Tuesday, the Mason City School district COVID-19 tracker reported 12 student cases, and 30 students currently in quarantine.
Student daily absenteeism for illness by building ranged from 1.2 percent to 7.5 percent last week, and the average for the district was 4.2 percent. In Cerro Gordo County, the 14-dy rolling average is currently 21.5 percent.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette.
