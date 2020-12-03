Mason City cancels the rest of middle school wrestling and girls basketball seasons

The Mason City School District has canceled the remainder of its middle school wrestling and girls basketball seasons, the district announced in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.

The move comes amid rising numbers of COVD-19 cases throughout the state, and comes a little over two weeks after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds put middle school sports on hold with her newest proclamation meant to help slow the spread of the disease.

"Mason City CSD has decided to cancel the remainder of their middle school wrestling and girls basketball season for this year. We hope that next year will be kinder to all and our sports seasons will be back to normal," the post read.

Mason City runs a split middle school season, with girls basketball and wrestling competing in the eight weeks before winter break, and boys basketball playing from early January to the end of February.

Since the season was scheduled to be concluded on Dec. 17, the district decided to just start fresh after winter break, according to Mason City Activities Director Tracy Johnson.

With Reynolds' order set to expire on Dec. 10, middle school games were scheduled to resume next week. Middle school practices started in late October, and played the early part of its season in November before the season was paused.

