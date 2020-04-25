Mason City brings back John Lee as head football coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For Mason City football fans looking for a return to the program's glory days, Saturday was a good day.

A familiar face is coming back to guide the Mohawks' football program next season, as John Lee announced on Saturday that he will be returning to the sidelines this fall as Mason City's new head coach.

"I am proud and so enthused to announce and to accept the opportunity to join the Mohawk football family once again," Lee said on Twitter. "I’ll be back on the sideline this fall with a great group of athletes and coaches. Let’s go Mohawks!

Lee returns to the program 10 years after he first stepped down. He previously coached the Mohawks from 2000-2009, leading to the team to four playoff appearances.

"“It is hard for me to put into words the excitement I feel to be named the Head Coach of the Mohawk football program again,” Lee said in a statement. “I feel the same way today as I did in May of 2000.”

Lee will step into a role vacated by Brandon Krusey, who left after leading the team to a 1-8 record in his one season at the helm. Krusey accepted the head coaching job at Davenport West.

Lee has been a teacher in the Mason City school system for the past 25 years, and has also represented Mason City's First Ward on the City Council since 2011.

