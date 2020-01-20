Mason City boys basketball wins on 'weird night'

Mason City boys basketball coach Nick Trask may have had the best description of the Mohawks game against West Hancock on Monday.

“It was a weird night,” Trask said.

The game was rescheduled from Friday due to inclement weather to a day on which Mason City was off of school for the end of the first semester and the Martin Luther King holiday.

The result, though, was a much-needed win for the Mohawks as they downed the Eagles 73-47 in a game that was much closer than the final score.

“Every win is important,” Trask said. “We’ve got to get a little confidence.”

Mason City had some sluggish stretches, and a gritty West Hancock squad was able to hang around as it trailed the Mohawks by only eight points early in the fourth quarter.

Trask has a team with eight sophomores and freshmen on the roster, but senior Avery Mellman came up big when Mason City needed it most.

Mellman had just two points entering the fourth quarter but went 4-for-4 from the floor to score nine of his 11 points as he sparked a 21-3 run over the final minutes.

“He’s our floor general,” Trask said.