Mason City boys basketball playing confident after hitting reset

The loss to the Bobcats inspired Miner to play better and take a bit of ownership in the team.

“I needed to give our team a boost on offense,” Miner said. “Lead the team there, and my teammates have done a good job helping me out with that. Getting me open and getting me the ball.”

A quiet personality on and off the court, Miner has been learning what it takes to be a leader for much of the early part of the season. Now, he’s getting more involved with scouting reports, what the team is running on the court and speaking up in the team huddle during timeouts or pregame.

“He’s understanding that if we’re going to be a great team, then we need to have him more actively be involved and communicate with the rest of the team,” Trask said. “He’s starting to take those steps. We’re a better team when he is communicating.”

Outside of Miner, Trask says players like Isaiah Washington, Kale Hobart and Carter Thomas have started stepping into their roles on the team – which is a big part of the team’s recent success.

Due to the fact that there’s no seniors on the varsity team, younger role players have had to learn what it takes to step up. Building the team’s confidence has been a steady mountain to climb throughout the season.