Mason City boys basketball playing confident after hitting reset

For the Mason City boys basketball team, the key word is confidence.
And after 56-44 loss to previously winless Marshalltown on Jan. 5 that made Mason City’s season record 2-7, confidence was low for the Mohawks.
So what did Head Coach Nick Trask and his boys do?
“We had a little reset,” Trask said. “That was a let-down for us losing to Marshalltown. I think we just came back much more focused, way more energy. Energy and intensity were the big changes for us.”
After the loss to Marshalltown, the Mohawks went on to win back-to-back games. The first came in a 50-42 road win over ranked Waverly-Shell Rock on Jan. 7, and the second came the following night in a home 65-53 win over Fort Dodge.
In Mason City’s latest game against Ankeny on Tuesday, the Mohawks dropped a 10-point loss to the Hawks on the road. But Trask is still encouraged with his team’s energy and effort in the past week.
“I felt we played so hard tonight and brought a lot of energy,” Trask said after the loss to Ankeny. “Ankeny is a top-notch program and the boys put themselves in a position to win both times we played them.”
One of the biggest reasons the Mohawks as a team have been playing better is the emergence of standout point guard Corey Miner. The junior is averaging just over 29 points in his last three games and is one of the top scorers in Class 4A.
The loss to the Bobcats inspired Miner to play better and take a bit of ownership in the team.
“I needed to give our team a boost on offense,” Miner said. “Lead the team there, and my teammates have done a good job helping me out with that. Getting me open and getting me the ball.”
A quiet personality on and off the court, Miner has been learning what it takes to be a leader for much of the early part of the season. Now, he’s getting more involved with scouting reports, what the team is running on the court and speaking up in the team huddle during timeouts or pregame.
“He’s understanding that if we’re going to be a great team, then we need to have him more actively be involved and communicate with the rest of the team,” Trask said. “He’s starting to take those steps. We’re a better team when he is communicating.”
Outside of Miner, Trask says players like Isaiah Washington, Kale Hobart and Carter Thomas have started stepping into their roles on the team – which is a big part of the team’s recent success.
Due to the fact that there’s no seniors on the varsity team, younger role players have had to learn what it takes to step up. Building the team’s confidence has been a steady mountain to climb throughout the season.
In the past three games, Trask says his boys are finally seeing what they can truly do.
“It’s that confidence and experience and those things go hand-in-hand,” Trask said. “Bringing the energy every single night, not just showing up. When we put those things together, this team can be pretty good.”
The Mohawks will continue their season at 7:45 p.m. on Friday at Ankeny Centennial.
