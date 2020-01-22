You are the owner of this article.
Mason City bowling match postponed
The Mason City varsity bowling match scheduled for Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. has been postponed. 

The Mohawks were set to take on Des Moines North at Mystic Lanes. No makeup date has been announced. 

Mason City Schools

Mason City Schools' current logo. 
