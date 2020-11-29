Mason City basketball keeping it '100' in new season

One hundred.

That is the motto for the Mason City boys basketball team this year. One hundred percent energy, 100 percent focus, and 100 percent execution.

For Mohawks’ head coach Nick Trask, that motto seems to be the way he approaches everything. During practice, he can often be seen getting in the middle of the action, miming out what he wants to see down near the basket, giving pep talks to players, and loudly yelling instructions over the sound of squeaking sneakers and thunderous footfalls.

On the court this year, there are lots of questions that have yet to be answered for Mason City. Gone is leading 2019 leading scorer Jeffrey Skogen, along with assists leader Avery Mellman. But the team does have a lot of talent returning to the court.

In 2020, there are no seniors on varsity for the Mohawks. On defense, Mason City will be led by a pair of sophomores in David Willemsen and Kale Hobart, while Corey Miner will be the go-to guy on offense.