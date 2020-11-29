Mason City basketball keeping it '100' in new season

One hundred.
That is the motto for the Mason City boys basketball team this year. One hundred percent energy, 100 percent focus, and 100 percent execution.
For Mohawks’ head coach Nick Trask, that motto seems to be the way he approaches everything. During practice, he can often be seen getting in the middle of the action, miming out what he wants to see down near the basket, giving pep talks to players, and loudly yelling instructions over the sound of squeaking sneakers and thunderous footfalls.
On the court this year, there are lots of questions that have yet to be answered for Mason City. Gone is leading 2019 leading scorer Jeffrey Skogen, along with assists leader Avery Mellman. But the team does have a lot of talent returning to the court.
In 2020, there are no seniors on varsity for the Mohawks. On defense, Mason City will be led by a pair of sophomores in David Willemsen and Kale Hobart, while Corey Miner will be the go-to guy on offense.
“We’re expecting Corey Miner to bear the load of the pace of our offense,” Trask said. “He doesn’t always have to be our scorer, but he is the one that needs to get us set up into what we are doing. He is going to have a little more leeway than what we normally have. He is a really smart, heady type of player. We are going to put the ball in his hands, let him initiate the offense, and we've got some special things set up for him as well.
Miner, though he is still just a junior, seems eager to take on the role as team leader. With fellow junior Carter Thomas, the Mohawks’ leading rebounder a season ago, missing much of the season due to surgery, the burden falls heavy upon Miner’s shoulders to lead his team into the light.
The light being a better record than the 8-14 record the team has had in each of the past two seasons.
“I like it,” Miner said of his new role. “I have more responsibility as a leader of the team. I just try to get our team going, and get us in the right direction and win games. We’re going to need a lot more guys to step up defensively, especially without Carter. We have a lot of good talent, and a lot of good scorers.”
One newer piece that should have an impact this season is junior Mike Willis. Willis, who led the school’s football team with 4 ½ tackles for loss on defense this past fall, will play down near the basket as the team’s main rebound threat. Willis spent last season on JV after moving to Mason City from Chicago.
While he is a bit 'raw,' as Trask put it, the coach is excited to see what his 6-foot-4 inch junior can do with a little bit of coaching.
“He’s real powerful, and a great coachable kid,” Trask said. “He’s a little raw, we’re going to definitely keep him near the basket, but I’ll tell you what, if you put a rebound in his area, there is nobody that is going to get it but him.”
This season, Trask is asking his players to give it their all, because he knows that this year is not a given. With COVID-19 continuing its spread, nothing is guaranteed. That is why he preaches 100 percent effort. More than ever, you just don't know when it will end.
“We tell our players every single day is that every time we step on the court is a blessing,” Trask said. “If we get to practice today, that is a blessing for us. We’re going to play with passion, excitement, and try to get better when we have it, because we just never know when we won’t have it anymore.”
Mason City will kick off its season on Dec. 3, against New Hampton.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
