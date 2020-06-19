Mason City baseball splits double-header with No. 7 ranked Dowling Catholic

The Mason City baseball team completed a very successful first week of the 2020 season on Friday, as the Mohawks split a doubleheader against No. 7 Dowling Catholic. The victory was fresh on the heels of Mason City's doubleheader split earlier in the week against No. 5 Waukee.
The Mohawks dropped the first game to the Maroons by a score of 9-5, and then won the second game, 2-1, behind the superb pitching of sophomore Carter Thomas. Thomas, who was making his first career varsity start, pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on five hits, and one walk.
Thomas was helped by a series of outstanding defensive plays from his teammates. Shortstop Avery Mellman, who will play baseball next season at South Dakota State, ended the fourth inning with a pair of defensive gems. Junior first baseman Ben Pederson threw out a runner at third base that was attempting to advance on a throwing error, and junior Alex Gold ended the sixth inning with a diving catch in the right field corner, which kept Dowling Catholic off the board for another inning.
"That was huge," Thomas said. "Alex's catch was absolutely monstrous, and Avery Mellman played his butt off. I always say 'I love my Division I shortstop'... it's awesome to have guys in the field that can make plays. It makes me feel comfortable throwing strikes."
The game got tense in the late innings. Thomas came out for the seventh, in an attempt to throw a complete game. The Maroons' first batter, Brandon Bickford, hit a lead-off single. After getting the next two outs, Thomas walked Dowling senior Nyanti Gehrke, and gave up a single to pinch hitter Mack Anderson, which drove in the Maroons' first run of the game.
At that point, head coach Troy Rood brought right fielder Alex Gold in to get the final out. Gold then struck out senior Jason Moist to end the game and seal the win for Mason City.
After a week where his team split doubleheaders against two top-10 ranked 4A squads, Rood was very pleased with how the Mohawks have looked this season.
"Normally we start our season with non-conference games," Rood said. "We got thrown against the big boys right away. We have some veteran kids that have been there, done that, but we also have some new kids that are cutting their teeth against the best competition in the state. To come out 2-2 this week is a very positive thing for our baseball team."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette.
