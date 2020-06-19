Mason City baseball splits double-header with No. 7 ranked Dowling Catholic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Mason City baseball team completed a very successful first week of the 2020 season on Friday, as the Mohawks split a doubleheader against No. 7 Dowling Catholic. The victory was fresh on the heels of Mason City's doubleheader split earlier in the week against No. 5 Waukee.

The Mohawks dropped the first game to the Maroons by a score of 9-5, and then won the second game, 2-1, behind the superb pitching of sophomore Carter Thomas. Thomas, who was making his first career varsity start, pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on five hits, and one walk.

Thomas was helped by a series of outstanding defensive plays from his teammates. Shortstop Avery Mellman, who will play baseball next season at South Dakota State, ended the fourth inning with a pair of defensive gems. Junior first baseman Ben Pederson threw out a runner at third base that was attempting to advance on a throwing error, and junior Alex Gold ended the sixth inning with a diving catch in the right field corner, which kept Dowling Catholic off the board for another inning.

"That was huge," Thomas said. "Alex's catch was absolutely monstrous, and Avery Mellman played his butt off. I always say 'I love my Division I shortstop'... it's awesome to have guys in the field that can make plays. It makes me feel comfortable throwing strikes."