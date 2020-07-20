Mason City baseball punches ticket to substate finals with late rally against Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City baseball team brought the home crowd to its feet on Monday night at Roosevelt Field, as the Mohawks scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 5-1 lead over West Des Moines Valley.

In the top of the seventh inning, junior Alex Gold retired the final three batters to earn a complete game victory, and punch the Mohawks' ticket to the Class 4A, Substate 2 finals.

The Tigers got the scoring started in the top of the second inning, when junior Drew Petersen hit a one-out double, and then scored on a single by sophomore Nick Meyer to give Valley a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Gold led off the inning for Mason City with a single. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, got to third on a booming single off the center field fence from junior Ben Pederson, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by junior Connor Dalen to tie the game at 1-1.

Over the first five innings, the Mohawks offense couldn't do much against Tigers' pitcher Jake Auer, who entered the game with a 0.73 WHIP, 45 strikeouts, and just three walks. Through the first five innings on Monday, Auer allowed only three hits and one run to Mason City.