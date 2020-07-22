Mason City baseball falls to Waukee in substate final

In the fourth inning, senior Avery Mellman reached base thanks to a two-out Waukee error that allowed a pair of runs to score, and gave the lead back to the Mohawks at 4-3.

In the fifth, the Warriors took the lead back for good, as the team plated three runs in the frame to take a 6-4 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Mellman led off the inning with a hard-hit line drive to the left fielder for the first out. The next batter, sophomore Carter Thomas, hit a single to left field, advanced to second on a passed ball, and then stole third base on a throw back to the pitcher, as Gold trotted down to first on a walk.

Thomas scored on a groundball hit by junior Ben Pederson, to bring the Mohawks within one run. On the play, Gold was forced out at second base for out number two. The final batter, junior Connor Dalen, flew out to right field to end the game, as the Mohawks' season came to an end one win shy of the state tournament.

At the end of the game, Rood had his players gather together one last time, and said goodbye to his team's trio of seniors in Mellman, Vaith, and Connor Wiemann.