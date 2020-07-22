Mason City baseball falls to Waukee in substate final

One run.
A single run made the difference for the Mason City baseball team on Wednesday night in the Class 4A, Substate 2 championship, as the Mohawks' season came to a heartbreaking end with a 6-5 loss to Waukee.
"I told the boys afterwards, this is big-boy baseball," head coach Troy Rood said. "4A, CIML baseball, it was legit. This is as good as it gets. You find out what kind of competitor you are, and you have what kind of skill-set you have, and how tough-minded you are. Our kids check the boxes in all those categories."
"We just came up one run short."
The contest was a back and forth battle between the two CIML conference rivals. Mason City, which won the CIML Iowa this season with an 8-2 conference record, got the scoring started with two-run homer from junior Alex Gold in the top of the first inning, to give Mason City an early 2-0 lead.
In the third inning, the Warriors finally got to Mason City senior pitcher Bradley Vaith, as junior Aiden McGee clubbed a three-run jack off of a curveball to give Waukee a 3-2 advantage going into the fourth. The home run came with two out, and two strikes.
"Bradley executed the pitch perfectly," Rood said. "It was an outside curve, and the kid went down and golfed it over the center field fence. It was a great job by that kid, but Bradley executed a great pitch."
In the fourth inning, senior Avery Mellman reached base thanks to a two-out Waukee error that allowed a pair of runs to score, and gave the lead back to the Mohawks at 4-3.
In the fifth, the Warriors took the lead back for good, as the team plated three runs in the frame to take a 6-4 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Mellman led off the inning with a hard-hit line drive to the left fielder for the first out. The next batter, sophomore Carter Thomas, hit a single to left field, advanced to second on a passed ball, and then stole third base on a throw back to the pitcher, as Gold trotted down to first on a walk.
Thomas scored on a groundball hit by junior Ben Pederson, to bring the Mohawks within one run. On the play, Gold was forced out at second base for out number two. The final batter, junior Connor Dalen, flew out to right field to end the game, as the Mohawks' season came to an end one win shy of the state tournament.
At the end of the game, Rood had his players gather together one last time, and said goodbye to his team's trio of seniors in Mellman, Vaith, and Connor Wiemann.
"Those three seniors have meant so much to the program," Rood said. "I know their families well, and I've known them since they basically started walking. All three of them had such tremendous seasons."
Mason City concludes the 2020 season with an overall record of 15-8. With the win, Waukee advanced to the state tournament for the 10th time in program history.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
