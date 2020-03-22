Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame announces 2020 Class

Since 2014, the Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame has honored some of the best athletes in program history.

A total of 54 nominations were received this year, and of that group, five were chosen to be inducted into the school's hallowed halls this September.

Here is a look at the 2020 Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame inductees:

Dick Adams

Adams was a first team All-State player in football and basketball in both his junior and senior years. He earned a total of 10 varsity letters in his high school career, four of them in track and field, and three each in football and basketball.

Dick Garth

Garth spent 16 years as the head varsity basketball coach at Mason City High School. During his tenure, the Mohawks made four state tournament appearances, and had nine All-State players.

1965 Football Team

The 1965 Mohawks, led by head coach Bill Moore, are one of only two teams in program history to finish with an undefeated record.

Eldean Matheson