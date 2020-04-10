Mason City area baseball coaches filling time without baseball

“That’s what we’ve been doing at night,” Rood said. “We turn the TV on very little, but I’ve watched bits and pieces of replays of basketball and baseball games. I haven’t really watched a whole lot of baseball movies at this point. Check back in June.”

Both coaches are hopeful that the pandemic will subside in time for Iowa high school baseball to play its summer season. Luckily, Iowa is the only state that plays high school baseball in the summer, as spring baseball at both the college and high school level across the country has been canceled. For the older players, this season is especially meaningful.

“I hope and pray for mankind that this pandemic is gone,” Rood said. “My heartstrings are feeling for our senior baseball players. It’s really important to those kids. It’s not like the NCAA where we can grant them another year, this is going to be it.”

At Newman Catholic, the 2020 seniors are one of the most successful classes in program history, as winners of each of the past three Class 1A state championships. But with school suspended until April 30 at the earliest, the concerns go beyond baseball.