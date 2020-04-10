Mason City area baseball coaches filling time without baseball

For people that love baseball, this spring has been the most difficult in recent memory.
Major League Opening Day has come and gone without a pitch thrown. No home runs are being hit, no hot dogs are being shot at spectators out of small bazookas, and no ballpark organ is loudly echoing throughout the grandstands.
On a local level, people are feeling baseball’s absence, too.
Newman Catholic head coach Alex Bohl is biding his time by spending time at home with his two young children, staying active outdoors and rewatching “The Sandlot” whenever it comes on TV.
Due to the state-wide school shutdown, he can’t have any in-person contact with his players. They’re not supposed to gather in groups to train together, so Bohl knows that his players are having to think outside the box to stay ready for baseball.
“They’re having to use their creativity,” Bohl said. “Just keep their mind right, and their skill-set sharp. Whether that be hitting off a tee or throwing into a net, working on your fielding progressions, or maybe getting outside and playing catch with a sibling. It’s a difficult time to try to stay active.”
At Mason City High School, Troy Rood has been filling the time with his family by holding nightly country music parties. He and his son choose their favorite songs from different eras of country music in a nightly 14-song concert. Wednesday night was songs from 2010-2015.
“That’s what we’ve been doing at night,” Rood said. “We turn the TV on very little, but I’ve watched bits and pieces of replays of basketball and baseball games. I haven’t really watched a whole lot of baseball movies at this point. Check back in June.”
Both coaches are hopeful that the pandemic will subside in time for Iowa high school baseball to play its summer season. Luckily, Iowa is the only state that plays high school baseball in the summer, as spring baseball at both the college and high school level across the country has been canceled. For the older players, this season is especially meaningful.
“I hope and pray for mankind that this pandemic is gone,” Rood said. “My heartstrings are feeling for our senior baseball players. It’s really important to those kids. It’s not like the NCAA where we can grant them another year, this is going to be it.”
At Newman Catholic, the 2020 seniors are one of the most successful classes in program history, as winners of each of the past three Class 1A state championships. But with school suspended until April 30 at the earliest, the concerns go beyond baseball.
“A lot of it right now is the school aspect of it,” Bohl said. “The graduation, prom and all that. Getting those opportunities, and they’re probably not going to occur. They’re struggling. They want to compete one more season and play more baseball and they’re concerned that that might not occur.”
April 1 was supposed to be the first of 10 days where teams could practice hitting, a sort of prelude to when practice starts for real in early May. The hope is that the dreaded call that cancels the season – which has come to so many other players around the country – will not have to be made in Iowa.
“I’m praying for the best, preparing for the worst,” Bohl said. “But we have to stay optimistic. We have to continue to work and use their creativity to stay active and stay sharp. If we do get that chance, we have to be ready to go. It’s going to be a much shorter turnaround in terms of preparation before we start game-play, if we do get that opportunity.”
Rood, never one to sit idly, believes that the season will happen, or at least hopes it will. He is "choosing joy over being pessimistic."
"I think we are going to play, but I think it's going to look different," Rood said. "It’s going to be a condensed season for sure. Nobody can predict this. Who knows, but the one thing you can control is your mindset. Plan on playing."
