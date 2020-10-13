Mason City alums establish pair of scholarships in honor of two Hall of Fame coaches

The five are lifelong friends who played for Garth as Mason City basketball players, and still keep in touch with both coaches regularly.

After committing the $50,000 between the five of them, they also reached out to other Mason City alumni to contribute for the scholarship. Opheim says that 15-20 people gave money, to bring the total close to $60,000.

“The idea was to give back to our high school to recognize the leadership of Dick and Eldean, and the impact they had on our lives, and hopefully give back to future students so they can follow a similar path to us,” Opheim said. “We don’t want to manage it, we trust the Mason City High School scholarship committee to manage who gets it. We want to give two $3,000 scholarships per year until the money runs out.”

“Our only criteria is give it to a student athlete that has the potential to be a successful leader, which all five of us ended up being.”