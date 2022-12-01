Martin: From the bottom of my heart, thank you North Iowa

I never even wrote a welcome column in April 2021, and now, here I am, typing out a goodbye column in November 2022. Boy, time sure did fly.

Twenty months is how long my tenure was in Mason City and North Iowa. I spent nearly nine years at my first ever job in sports journalism and yet leaving there doesn't compare to the feeling I have now.

Why is this so hard?

Insert that's what she said here. "The Office" fans, I hope this made you chuckle.

OK, enough jokes, the serious part of this is that leaving this area that welcomed me with open arms is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made. It's because of the community, the coaches, the athletes and the people that made it gut-wrenching to leave.

I had only known of Mason City through a couple dates I had with women who were natives of this quaint city. Outside of that, I had zero connections to North Iowa.

Still, I knew there were good teams up here.

How can you be from Iowa and not know who the late Bob Sanger is? Or grasp that Megan and Mackenzie Meyer were girls' basketball stars for the Riverhawks? Or that Jared DeVries ran the Clear Lake football program? Or that Osage boys wrestling was superior more times than not?

This Eastern Iowa boy took a chance on an area that I had little knowledge of and jumped head first into my first full-time job out of college.

Suffice to say, it was the best leap of faith I ever took.

The newsroom environment was smaller than my last job, but it made sense. When you go from the Quad-Cities and that metro market to Mason City, with just 16 coverage teams, the staff will shrink.

Yet the connections I made were so worthwhile.

Gunnar Davis, my partner in crime, you're the first person I have got to thank. Sitting next to you made me a better writer. You knew this area better than I did, so I had to pick your brain.

From knowing which coaches to call for a certain story to always telling me about the athletes, it made my first month a lot easier. I'll always remember our conversations and jokes we shared.

You're one of the best co-workers I've had in my life.

Lisa Grouette, thank you for providing stable leadership when we really needed it. I'm sure you'll miss my bad puns and telling me "GET OUT!" once I depart. You're kind-hearted and a joy to work with.

My newsroom colleagues of Jared McNett, Zach Dupont, Abby Koch, Rae Burnette and Matt Rezab, you all made life in the newsroom a lot of fun. You all became family to me and for that, I'm forever grateful our lives intertwined.

My bosses – Doug Hines and Jim Nelson – thank you for being confidants in this business and always able to lend a helping hand along the way.

Doug, you've been the perfect fit as our executive editor. You fight for us and you make us feel good when we write stories. That is invaluable in terms of newsroom morale and confidence.

Jim, you coming back was the light of my life. You trusted me, gave me full control of this department and allowed me to provide some of the best coverage possible. And you took some photos for me along the way, which I appreciated.

As I reflect on my 20 months at the Globe Gazette, I have nothing but a lot of great memories.

I witnessed Kaden Tyler's dive across the finish line to give Mason City's 1,600-meter relay quartet its first ever Drake Relays white flag. I saw St. Ansgar's Riley Witt finally break through and win his first two state titles.

I watched Central Springs' Clayton and Bryce McDonough be the best set of twin brothers and multi-sport athletes ever. Not too often can someone say they watched two wrestlers win 200 matches each.

Seeing Osage's Meredith Street leap out of a gym or blaze down a straightaway was incredible. Viewing a fastball off the hand of Newman Catholic's Doug Taylor made me really glad I got to see it from a press box and not in a batters box.

Don't worry, there was a lot of team success too.

At Osage, there was the state track and field trophy won by its girls' program in 2021, the state runner-up finishes of the girls' and boys' wrestling squads in 2022 and back-to-back district championships in football.

West Hancock's football senior class, I saw their final game that capped a run of two state titles, a runner-up, four straight district titles and over 40 wins.

Central Springs softball, I was able to see back-to-back third place finishes that tied the best finish at the state tournament. Lake Mills boys' basketball, I documented the feeling of finally winning a state quarterfinal game.

And the two team state champions I wrote about, Lake Mills boys' golf and Clear Lake girls' golf, had some of the best collections of individual talent that meshed with the team.

There were the stories I'm more than proud of to this day.

Clear Lake graduate and current Northern Iowa golfer Thomas Storbeck and his journey back to playing golf after a medical scare and winding road to get to Cedar Falls. That will always and forever be my proudest work.

Spencer Beyer, a Central Springs boys' golfer who had deteriorating eyesight and needed his teammate and friend Zach Howes to be his spotter, was an inspiring story about friendship and the love of golf.

Then of course, there was the senior spotlight I did over the summer highlighting six of the best athletes in the Class of 2021. Those were my favorite stories to work on because those athletes deserved it.

But, all good things must come to an end.

Only my inner circle and a couple of others know this, but back in the summer of 2021, my hometown paper and the place I got my start before coming here – the Quad City Times – had two openings that I seriously considered applying for.

There was one drawback.

Could I justify leaving this job after not even six months? Some people who once worked here could, I couldn't. It wouldn't have been fair to myself or this community.

It's been over a year since then and as difficult of a decision as it was, saying no to my hometown paper twice just didn't feel right to me.

It was time to come home.

I start on Monday, Dec. 5, and I'll be working with a lot of my esteemed colleagues that I shared a newsroom with for nearly nine years. I'm excited to get back to my roots and spend more time with my family.

Guess that means I say goodbye now, right?

To all the readers, all the people I've connected with, all the athletes, coaches, activities directors and superintendents I've crossed paths with in North Iowa, I can't thank you enough for molding me into a better person.

This area will always have a special place in my heart, forever. I'll cherish the interactions everyday with a lot of people who were kind, friendly and just great people to be around.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you North Iowa.