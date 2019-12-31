Looking forward: What to expect from North Iowa sports in 2020

After the break, the team will be in the thick of conference play. The next several weeks will be crucial for the Mohawks as they try to make a return to the state tournament.

If they can survive the gauntlet that is the CIML schedule, Deets will be a lot of fun to watch in the state tournament.

Volleyball

OSAGE

As the only area team to make it to the state tournament this past season, Osage has taken up the mantle as North Iowa's top program. Head coach Bryan Tabbert enters his second season as the main man, and it will be interesting to see how the program fares once the holdovers from the Andie Olson regime start to graduate. In 2020, the vast majority of the starting lineup will return, including top hitter Danielle Johnson, and all-state setter Ellie Bobinet.

The battle for volleyball bragging rights in North Iowa is always fun. St. Ansgar, Forest City, Osage and Lake Mills are the Top of Iowa teams to keep a close eye on when fall comes around. With most of the lineup back, Osage is prepared to go far.

Softball

CHARLES CITY