Longtime West Hancock wrestling coach Al DeLeon dies

"Coach Al was passionate about wrestling, and I think he made the other coaches and his kids passionate about it as well," Dallman told the Globe Gazette. "I know most of the kids he coached really wanted to do well not only for himself, but for the coach too. That's the mark of a great motivator."

In his 33-year career, DeLeon had three wrestlers who claimed three state titles, six who won two championships, and also had five wrestlers who were named high school All-Americans.

DeLeon's death comes at the end of a tough year for West Hancock, which also saw the death of legendary football coach Bob Sanger in early February due to complications from leukemia.

"It wasn't about money or glory or attention or anything like that," Dallman said about DeLeon in the 2012 profile. "It was about taking kids, making them better, and maybe teaching them some life lessons along the way."

The Al DeLeon Invitational, the annual West Hancock hosted wrestling tournament named after the coach, is scheduled for this Saturday.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

