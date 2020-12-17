Longtime West Hancock wrestling coach Al DeLeon dies

Longtime West Hancock wrestling coach Al DeLeon has died, the Eagles' activities department announced on Thursday morning.
In a Twitter post, the West Hancock Activities Department said: "The West Hancock family sends our thoughts and prayers to Coach Al DeLeon, Lois, and family. Coach passed away last night. He meant so much to so many! On Saturday, he will be honored at the wrestling invitational in his name at West Hancock. RIP Coach."
DeLeon coached at Britt/West Hancock High School from 1962 to 1995, and won state titles in 1971, 1972, and 1973. In addition to his three state titles, DeLeon coached the Eagles to seven state runner-up finishes. He finished his career with a career dual meet record of 273-138-15.
DeLeon, who was a two-time All-American at Mankato State College, was inducted into the Minnesota State Mavericks Athletic Hall of Fame in 1982. He also wrestled in the 1964 Olympic Trials finals.
In 1995, DeLeon was given the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award by the Iowa Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
In a 2012 Globe Gazette profile about DeLeon, West Hancock assistant coach Bill Dallman, who wrestled for DeLeon in the 1970s, praised his former coach's ability to get the best out of his wrestlers.
"Coach Al was passionate about wrestling, and I think he made the other coaches and his kids passionate about it as well," Dallman told the Globe Gazette. "I know most of the kids he coached really wanted to do well not only for himself, but for the coach too. That's the mark of a great motivator."
In his 33-year career, DeLeon had three wrestlers who claimed three state titles, six who won two championships, and also had five wrestlers who were named high school All-Americans.
DeLeon's death comes at the end of a tough year for West Hancock, which also saw the death of legendary football coach Bob Sanger in early February due to complications from leukemia.
"It wasn't about money or glory or attention or anything like that," Dallman said about DeLeon in the 2012 profile. "It was about taking kids, making them better, and maybe teaching them some life lessons along the way."
The Al DeLeon Invitational, the annual West Hancock hosted wrestling tournament named after the coach, is scheduled for this Saturday.
