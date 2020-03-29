Rice Lake golf course opens with COVID-19 precautions in place

In its policy, Rice Lake states that its clubhouse and restaurant are closed until further notice. Golfers are told to book tee times online in advance and, upon arrival, proceed to the first tee at their designated time, eliminating the need to check-in in person.

To further prevent exposure, certain club-provided amenities, such as range balls, flag sticks, bunker rakes, etc., will not be available until it is deemed appropriate.

Laudner said he was excited to have the season open, especially so that weary Iowans can enjoy their favorite pastime, but in a safe way.

"Being outside and social distancing is on the forefront of everybody's mind right now, but we feel like being outside in nature is a great way to get rid of that cabin fever, but also be safe," he said.

With Minnesota golf courses being closed under Gov. Tim Walz's current stay-at-home order, Laudner said he has received many calls from Minnesotans looking to tee off.

One such person was Rick Mattson, of St. Paul, who traveled two hours to golf at Rice Lake on Friday.