Registration open for Mason City Tribe youth basketball

All Mason City school district 1st-8th grade boys and girls are invited to join the Tribe.

According to a release from the youth basketball organization, the “Tribe” is part of the Mason City High School boys and girls basketball program.

Mason City coaches and players are offering one clinic teaching fundamental skills followed by a Recreational League of Equal Play Games for two weeks, which includes one practice before the league game season starts.

• Tribe dates for 3rd-8th grades is Oct. 14 - clinic; Oct. 18 - practice; Oct. 21, 26, and 28 - league play

• Tribe dates for 1st-2nd grade is Oct. 14 - clinic; Oct. 18, 21, and 26 - basketball related games

According to the release, locations and schedule times will be sent out after registration closes. The cost for Tribe is only $15. This includes a t-shirt, the clinic, and games.

Registering for Tribe league play also gives your player the option of possibly playing on a Tribe Travel Team for the local travel season as well. If you are currently on a Tribe travel team, you need to register in the Tribe league play.

The easiest way to register is online at masoncitycamps.com.

If you have any questions please email: Boys coach Trask at ntrask@masoncityschools.org, or girls coach Klaahsen at cklaahsen@masoncityschools.org.

Players must be a Mason City, North Iowa Christian, or a homeschool student to participate in Tribe offerings.

If a player has a financial need and cannot pay the $15, please email Coach Trask.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0