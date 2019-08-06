RICE LAKE — Local golfer David Reese came out on top in the Men's Club Tournament on Sunday at the Rice Lake Golf and Country Club. Reese shot a 2-under par 69 in the Championship flight.
Chris Helgeson was the second place finisher, shooting a 2-over 73 in the Men's Club Tournament.
Harvey Horsefall was the top finisher in the Senior Men's Club Tournament, shooting a 2-under 69, while Lynn Bartness shot a 4-over 74 to finish in second place.
On the women's side, Barb Miller came out on top in the Ladies Club Tournament. She shot a 12-over par 83. Christine Mondt was the runner-up, with a mark of 85.
Diane Clark was the Senior Ladies' Club Champion, shooting a 101, while Jane Loge and Sheila Berger tied for second, with dual 102s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.