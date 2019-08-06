{{featured_button_text}}

RICE LAKE — Local golfer David Reese came out on top in the Men's Club Tournament on Sunday at the Rice Lake Golf and Country Club. Reese shot a 2-under par 69 in the Championship flight. 

Chris Helgeson was the second place finisher, shooting a 2-over 73 in the Men's Club Tournament. 

Harvey Horsefall was the top finisher in the Senior Men's Club Tournament, shooting a 2-under 69, while Lynn Bartness shot a 4-over 74 to finish in second place. 

On the women's side, Barb Miller came out on top in the Ladies Club Tournament. She shot a 12-over par 83. Christine Mondt was the runner-up, with a mark of 85. 

Diane Clark was the Senior Ladies' Club Champion, shooting a 101, while Jane Loge and Sheila Berger tied for second, with dual 102s. 

