SATURDAY
Volleyball
Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 9 a.m.
Mason City at Charles City, Varsity Tournament, 10 a.m.
Cross Country
Mason City at Prairie High School, Boys and Girls Varsity Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
TUESDAY
Golf
Mason City vs. Fort Dodge, Varsity Invite, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Newman Catholic at North Butler, 7 p.m.
Mason City at Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Clear Lake at Mercy Medical, Varsity Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Mercy Medical, Varsity Invite, 4:#0 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Golf
Mason City vs. WDM Valley, at Willow Creek, 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Swimming
Mason City at Spencer, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Mason City vs. Charles City, at Wildwoood Golf Course, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Newman Catholic vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Humboldt, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Mason City vs. Waterloo West, 7 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. Bishop Garrigan, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m.
