SATURDAY

Volleyball

Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 9 a.m.

Mason City at Charles City, Varsity Tournament, 10 a.m.

Cross Country

Mason City at Prairie High School, Boys and Girls Varsity Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

TUESDAY

Golf

Mason City vs. Fort Dodge, Varsity Invite, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Newman Catholic at North Butler, 7 p.m.

Mason City at Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Clear Lake at Mercy Medical, Varsity Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Mercy Medical, Varsity Invite, 4:#0 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Golf

Mason City vs. WDM Valley, at Willow Creek, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Swimming

Mason City at Spencer, 6:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Mason City vs. Charles City, at Wildwoood Golf Course, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Newman Catholic vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Humboldt, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Mason City vs. Waterloo West, 7 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. Bishop Garrigan, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m.

