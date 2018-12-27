SATURDAY
Hockey
North Iowa at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
TUESDAY
Football
Outback Bowl - Iowa vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 3
Wrestling
Clear Lake at Humboldt, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 4
Basketball
Mason City girls at Valley, 6:15 p.m.
Mason City boys at Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls vs. Saint Ansgar, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys vs. Saint Ansgar, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake girls at Humboldt, 6:15 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Humboldt, 7:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Mason City at Kaukauna High School, 5:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 5
Trap Shooting
Wild Game Feed Fundraiser at Ventura Gun Club, 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.