Try 1 month for 99¢

SATURDAY

Hockey

North Iowa at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY

Football

Outback Bowl - Iowa vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 3

Wrestling

Clear Lake at Humboldt, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 4 

Basketball

Mason City girls at Valley, 6:15 p.m.

Mason City boys at Valley, 7:45 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls vs. Saint Ansgar, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys vs. Saint Ansgar, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at Humboldt, 6:15 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Humboldt, 7:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Mason City at Kaukauna High School, 5:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 5

Trap Shooting

Wild Game Feed Fundraiser at Ventura Gun Club, 5:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments