MONDAY
Golf
Mason City boys, at Mason City Country Club, Boys Varsity Invite, 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball
Mason City vs. Des Moines East, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball
Newman Catholic vs. Osage, 7 p.m.
Mason City vs. New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Clear Lake at Maynes Grove, Boys and Girls Varsity Invitational, 6 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Maynes Grove, Boys and Girls Varsity Invitational, 6 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City girls vs. Decorah, at Luther College
FRIDAY
Football
Mason City at Fort Dodge, 7 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Osage, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Volleyball
Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 9 a.m.
Mason City at Charles City, Varsity Tournament, 10 a.m.
Cross Country
Mason City at Prairie High School, Boys and Girls Varsity Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
