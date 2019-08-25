{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY

Golf

Mason City boys, at Mason City Country Club, Boys Varsity Invite, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY

Volleyball

Mason City vs. Des Moines East, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Volleyball

Newman Catholic vs. Osage, 7 p.m.

Mason City vs. New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Clear Lake at Maynes Grove, Boys and Girls Varsity Invitational, 6 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Maynes Grove, Boys and Girls Varsity Invitational, 6 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City girls vs. Decorah, at Luther College

FRIDAY

Football

Mason City at Fort Dodge, 7 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Osage, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Volleyball

Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 9 a.m.

Mason City at Charles City, Varsity Tournament, 10 a.m.

Cross Country

Mason City at Prairie High School, Boys and Girls Varsity Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

