Mason City Youth Hockey receives sponsorship from local construction businesses

A new group of young skaters are being introduced to the ice thanks to a collaborative sponsorship initiative by Midwest Construction and Christie Door Company of Mason City.

Mason City Youth Hockey Vice President Jennifer Pearce said the organization received 30 sponsorships from the two businesses for kids who want to give hockey a try. Along with an equipment "starter kit," the sponsorships also cover the kids' membership fees for the year.

"We're so, so lucky — and thankful — to be partnering with such wonderful businesses," Pearce said of Midwest Construction and Christie Doors. "We just can't thank them enough. This is a wonderful opportunity for kids to come try out hockey."

P.K. O'Handley of Midwest Construction has a sturdy hockey background, having just recently moving away from coaching the Waterloo Black Hawks after a number of years, and said growing the game in Mason City for boys and girls is the driving factor behind the charitable efforts.

"We did what we did to get more kids involved at the lowest level," O'Handley said, citing the benefits of undertaking the sponsorships. "There's the long-term viability of the program, health and wellness of young people, the values of the game of hockey, and attitude, team work, effort, competitiveness and fun."

Christie Door Company manager Allan Devora expressed a similar sentiment, noting that the company was a financial sponsor of the hockey program last year. "We just love giving back to our communities," Devora said. "We want to give back and help kids explore new adventures."

One sponsorship recipient is Cindy Duncomb's six-year-old son Koda Worthy of Mason City. According to Duncomb, Koda's been interested in getting on the ice for a couple of years now.

"The first time he ever went to a game, he found love," Duncomb smiled. "He's like, 'Mommy, I want to do that.'"

Koda has been practicing his skating at his dad's house on a homemade ice rink, and is excited to put his skills to use. "I like skating and I like making friends. Both those things," Koda said.

