YOUTH HOCKEY

Mason City Youth Hockey receives sponsorship from local businesses

A new group of young skaters are being introduced to the ice thanks to a collaborative sponsorship initiative by Midwest Construction and Christie Door Company of Mason City.

Mason City Youth Hockey Vice President Jennifer Pearce said the organization received 30 sponsorships from the two businesses for kids who want to give hockey a try. Along with an equipment "starter kit," the sponsorships also cover the kids' membership fees for the year.

Mason City Youth Hockey sponsorships - practice

Young hockey players get in a practice skate at the Mason City Arena on Wednesday.

That charitable spirit was on display Wednesday night at the Mason City Multi-purpose Arena as youth skated on the same ice the Mason City Bulls and Toros do.

"We're so, so lucky — and thankful — to be partnering with such wonderful businesses," Pearce said of Midwest Construction and Christie Doors. "This is a wonderful opportunity for kids to come try out hockey."

P.K. O'Handley of Midwest Construction has a sturdy hockey background, having just recently moved away from coaching the Waterloo Black Hawks after a number of years. He said growing the game in Mason City for boys and girls is the driving factor behind the charitable efforts.

"We did what we did to get more kids involved at the lowest level," O'Handley said, citing the benefits of undertaking the sponsorships. "There's the long-term viability of the program, health and wellness of young people, the values of the game of hockey, and attitude, team work, effort, competitiveness and fun."

Mason City Youth Hockey sponsorships - Midwest and Christie

P.K. O'Handley (left) and Allan Devora of Midwest Construction and Christie Door Company, respectively, stand in the entry of the ice arena on Wednesday.

Christie Door Company manager Allan Devora expressed a similar sentiment, noting that the company was a financial sponsor of the hockey program last year. "We just love giving back to our communities," Devora said. "We want to give back and help kids explore new adventures."

One sponsorship recipient is Cindy Duncomb's 6-year-old son Koda Worthy of Mason City. According to Duncomb, Koda has been been interested in getting on the ice for a couple of years now.

"The first time he ever went to a game, he found love," Duncomb smiled. "He's like, 'Mommy, I want to do that.'" 

Mason City Youth Hockey sponsorships - Koda Worthy

First-grader Koda Worthy stands in the lobby of the ice arena after a practice skate for Mason City Youth Hockey on Wednesday.

Koda has been practicing his skating at his dad's house on a homemade ice rink and is excited to put his skills to use.

"I like skating and I like making friends. Both those things," Koda said.

Lisa Grouette is a Photojournalist for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

