On Thursday, former Mason City High School and Iowa basketball star Jeff Horner announced that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.
Horner, currently the head basketball coach at Truman State University, announced the diagnosis on Twitter.
"As some of you already know on Tuesday, August 13th of this year I was diagnosed with testicular cancer along with having cancerous lymph nodes in the groin area," Horner's post read.
"On Tuesday, September 3 I will begin chemo at the University of Missouri and continue that process for the next 12 weeks."
After thanking his friends and family for the support he has received following his diagnosis, Horner expressed his optimism.
"The next 12 weeks will probably be the toughest time of my life, but the prognosis is a 98% survival rate," Horner posted. "My support system has been everything I could ask for and more in this situation. I want to thank everyone out there for being a shoulder to lean on, and in 12 weeks you will see me roaming the sidelines once again!"
