Highland Park Golf Course

A golfer tees off at Highland Park Golf Course in Mason City

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

A hole-in-one is a feat that every golfer would love to accomplish. It takes the right stroke, the right conditions, and just a bit of luck. For three local golfers this spring, hole number 11 at Highland Park Golf Course seems to be providing the luck. 

On April 16th, Kelly Als got a hole-in-one on the 137 yard hole, using a nine-iron. Just a few weeks later, Dr. Charles Debrah was enjoying a round of golf, and accomplished the same feat, also using a nine-iron. 

Jim Severson was the third lucky golfer this season, hitting a hole-in-one on the same hole, this time with an eight-iron. 

