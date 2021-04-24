Jason Laube works to build champions at Cutting Edge Fitness

Walk up the stairs at Cutting Edge Fitness in Clear Lake, and one of the first things you’ll see is a wall of nearly 60 athletes watching over every move you make.
The athletes, ranging from former Iowa State women’s basketball standout Jadda Buckley to former South Dakota State football player Kane Louscher, are all players that originally started in North Iowa and worked with Cutting Edge Fitness owner Jason Laube.
The wall of photos is used as a way to reward the hard work of the athlete who accomplished their goals – and motivation for the students Laube trains today.
“It motivates me to see people that have been in this gym that have succeeded being an athlete,” Clear Lake seventh grader Luke Fuhrman said. “He’s just a great trainer and he’s helped me so much.”
Fuhrman is one of four seventh graders that came in and worked with Laube at 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning. As a personal trainer and small business owner, Laube works with individualized groups ranging from fifth graders all the way to an 80-year-old.
But one of his favorite parts of the job is training middle school and high school athletes to be the best version of themselves, and to, potentially, compete at the next level.
Cutting Edge’s motto, “We Build Champions,” speaks to the success that Laube has had since 2007 – when he started at the gym in Clear Lake. Since then, he’s trained 54 Division II or III players, 34 D-I players and five professional athletes, from Arena League football to Major League Baseball draftees.
Some of his more recent North Iowa standouts include UW-Milwaukee women’s basketball commit Jada Williams (Mason City), Iowa State football commit Caleb Bacon (Lake Mills) and University of Sioux Falls football commit Ben Pederson (Mason City).
“I had the vision then, when I interviewed for the job here, to basically bring sports performance to North Iowa. There was a need for it,” said Laube, who has been owner for the past 11 years. “There was no one else in the area doing it. That was the vision. It started with one athlete in the spring of 2008 and it’s grown to well over 200-and-some athletes that have been through our doors in the past 14 years.”
As a former college football player the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Laube knew that he wanted to train athletes in strength and conditioning. He went on to work with players in college, the NFL and the NBA before deciding to come to North Iowa.
Outside of his business, Laube also is the strength and conditioning coordinator at Waldorf University, so there’s not a ton of free time in his life by any means. He has to get to know each individual athlete and their needs to come up with a specific program to make them better.
“I love just the different ages, because, from programming it, you have to think outside the box,” Laube said. “For instance, I have to be willing to adapt my program to base it on their needs.”
Laube’s resume in North Iowa high school athletics speaks for itself. And his students don’t mind speaking about it for him.
“In football and basketball, all my sports I’ve been a lot faster and more agile on my feet,” Fuhrman said. “I feel like I’m higher up because I’m working with Jason. He’s really helped me a lot and I really appreciate him.”
