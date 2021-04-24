Jason Laube works to build champions at Cutting Edge Fitness

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some of his more recent North Iowa standouts include UW-Milwaukee women’s basketball commit Jada Williams (Mason City), Iowa State football commit Caleb Bacon (Lake Mills) and University of Sioux Falls football commit Ben Pederson (Mason City).

“I had the vision then, when I interviewed for the job here, to basically bring sports performance to North Iowa. There was a need for it,” said Laube, who has been owner for the past 11 years. “There was no one else in the area doing it. That was the vision. It started with one athlete in the spring of 2008 and it’s grown to well over 200-and-some athletes that have been through our doors in the past 14 years.”

As a former college football player the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Laube knew that he wanted to train athletes in strength and conditioning. He went on to work with players in college, the NFL and the NBA before deciding to come to North Iowa.

Outside of his business, Laube also is the strength and conditioning coordinator at Waldorf University, so there’s not a ton of free time in his life by any means. He has to get to know each individual athlete and their needs to come up with a specific program to make them better.