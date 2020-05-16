In full swing: North Iowa golf participation above average, despite COVID-19 fears

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Iowa golf courses have seen more golfers at the opening of this season than they have in previous years.

For some courses, those numbers may not tell the whole story. With the spread of COVID-19 an ongoing concern, some experienced golfers are apprehensive about hitting the links, while younger golfers are coming out in droves.

Brian Pauly, the Mason City Superintendent of Recreation and Golf, says the two trends are offsetting each other for a positive gain in greens fees and some passes for the Highland Park Golf Course in Mason City.

“We haven’t seen people out yet that I’ve seen the last eight summers,” he said. “We are seeing some of the people that need something to do that have never been to Highland, but now they are coming out and golfing, so we’re seeing both. I think there are people still hesitant to come."