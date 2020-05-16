In full swing: North Iowa golf participation above average, despite COVID-19 fears

North Iowa golf courses have seen more golfers at the opening of this season than they have in previous years.
For some courses, those numbers may not tell the whole story. With the spread of COVID-19 an ongoing concern, some experienced golfers are apprehensive about hitting the links, while younger golfers are coming out in droves.
Brian Pauly, the Mason City Superintendent of Recreation and Golf, says the two trends are offsetting each other for a positive gain in greens fees and some passes for the Highland Park Golf Course in Mason City.
“We haven’t seen people out yet that I’ve seen the last eight summers,” he said. “We are seeing some of the people that need something to do that have never been to Highland, but now they are coming out and golfing, so we’re seeing both. I think there are people still hesitant to come."
Before businesses and parks began to open up in the last few weeks, North Iowans had few choices to be outside and be active, which Mike Oimoen, Director of Golf at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Clear Lake, also attributes to the spike in younger golfers.
“That's a positive, with everything that's going on, is we can at least give everybody something to do," he said.
The National Golf Foundation reports a 37.5 percent increase in rounds played in March, up from -26 percent in March of last year in the West North Central region, which includes Iowa, suggesting many Iowans were itching to get outside as the bulk of social distancing guidelines were in effect.
Golf Advisor reports that, as of May 7, all 50 states had lifted full bans on golf courses, with 18 percent of its U.S. partners surveyed still suspending play. Many states are permitting play as long as social distancing measures are kept in place, including Iowa, which continues its ban on social hubs.
Until those restrictions through Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency proclamation are lifted, local courses are sticking to their sanitation practices and social distancing policies.
"We have our guidelines posted on the door and I've been pretty happy with everybody practicing it," Oimoen said. "It's day to day, and everything changes daily, so you just have to be open with people being able to play golf."
Toward the beginning of the season, uncertainty may have caused a dip in attendance for Highland Park, said Pauly.
"Our early sales were horrible," he said. "People didn’t know if we were closing or if we were opening, or what that would look like."
Pauly said his staff has been working to improve the experience at Highland.
"We’re constantly reviewing what we're doing with our sanitation efforts and making adjustments."
Pauly said the confidence he has in his team's operation outweighs any concerns he may have about golfers who come from high risk areas in the state or from other states.
"We mitigate the risk as best as possible and if we do that, it doesn’t matter where the customer comes from," he said. "We felt that we put a good product out, with modifications, and it was a safe environment for anyone to play.
"People are abiding by our social distance rules, so it's good to think that we can be busy, but also do it safely."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!