{{featured_button_text}}
Highland Park Golf Course

A golfer tees off at Highland Park Golf Course in Mason City

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

The golf season has come to a close in North Iowa for 2019.

Highland Park Golf Course announced on Monday that it will close for the season on Tuesday, Nov. 5. 

In a press release, the golf course management announced the closure, and thanked its golfers for a "wonderful 2019 season." 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments