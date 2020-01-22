High school roundup: Newman Catholic boys and girls triumphant

The Newman Catholic girls basketball team improves to 8-6 on the season after a 55-28 win over Nashua-Plainfield on the road Tuesday.
The Knights offense was overpowering in the first half, outscoring the Huskies 30-12. From there, the Knights padded their lead to secure the win.
Junior Kealan Curley scored 16 points for the Knights and grabbed nine rebounds. Junior Faith Wadle dominated the boards with 14 rebounds.
Newman Catholic will play West Bend-Mallard at home on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Newman Catholic 51, Nashua-Plainfield 49: The Newman Catholic boys basketball team is over .500 after a nail biter on the road on Tuesday.
Trailing by seven points at halftime, the Knights came out swinging in the third, outscoring the Huskies 16-4. Despite being outscored 16-13 in the final frame, the Knights held on to a slim two-point lead for a 51-49 win.
Freshman Douglas Taylor led the charge with 19 points, hitting 8-20 from the field. Freshman Max Burt pulled down 10 rebounds while scoring 13 points for the Knights.
Newman Catholic will play West Fork at home on Friday.
Clear Lake 73, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48: The Clear Lake boys basketball team claimed its tenth win of the season on Tuesday.
Holding a two-point lead going into halftime, the Lions went on a 49-33 tear in the second half for a comfortable lead.
Clear Lake will play Iowa Falls-Alden at home on Friday.
St. Edmond 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49: The Bulldogs were handed their seventh-straight loss on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs held a one-point lead after the first quarter, but the wheels started to come off in the second quarter, trailing by 11 points going into halftime.
Junior Jace Spurgeon led the Bulldogs with 11 points, hitting two 3-pointers and 3-4 free throws.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at home on Friday.
North Butler 58, Central Springs 45: The Central Springs boys basketball team suffered its sixth-straight loss on Tuesday on the road in Greene.
The Panthers trailed by 10 points by the end, and after a even-handed third quarter, lost more ground in the fourth quarter.
Starters Tyler Marino and Angel Jose each had 14 points for the Panthers, both shooting 6-12 from the field.
North Butler senior led scoring with 17 points, hitting 8-10 from the free throw line. Junior Kaleb Salge pulled down 14 rebounds.
Central Springs will play Nashua-Plainfield at home on Friday. North Butler will play at St. Ansgar on Friday.
West Fork 92, Northwood-Kensett 19: The West Fork boys basketball team improves to 13-1 after a massive offensive performance on Tuesday.
The Warhawks offense was relentless early and often, setting the tone in the first quarter with 31 points to the Vikings eight points. The defense allowed only three Vikings points in each of the final two frames.
Senior Ian Latham led the offense with 15 points, sinking his three 3-point attempts. Juniors Ren Heimer and Cail Weaver each had 14 points.
Northwood-Kensett senior Ross Dearmoun led the Vikings with five points.
West Fork will play at Newman Catholic on Friday. Northwood-Kensett Rockford at home on Friday.
Forest City 73, North Union 45: The Forest City boys basketball team improves to 10-6 after a dominate performance on Tuesday.
The Indians were even with the Warriors after the first quarter, but took charge of the offense with a 26-4 second quarter.
Junior Noah Miller led the charge with 27 points, hitting 10-14 from the field, including four 3-pointers. The Indians pulled down 41 total rebounds, with four players each having six.
Forest City will North Iowa at home on Friday.
Lake Mills 67, Bishop Garrigan 49: Lake Mills claimed its ninth-straight win on Tuesday at home.
The Bulldogs trailed by two points going into halftime, but pulled ahead in the third. In the final frame, the Bulldogs shut down the Golden Bears 21-5 for a dominate finish.
Junior Dashawn Linnen was a dominate force for the Bulldogs, posting a 31-point performance, hitting 12-18 from the field and 6-8 from the free throw line.
Lake Mills will play Osage at home on Friday, while Bishop Garrigan hosts Eagle Grove.
Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian 37: The Riceville boys basketball team claimed its fifth win of the season on Tuesday.
Holding a slim lead over the Regents at the half, Riceville came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring the Regents 18-7 to pad their lead.
Senior Sullivan Fair lead scoring with 20 points, including six of six attempts from the free throw line. Senior Tanner Swenson followed with 12 points.
Riceville will play at Dunkerton on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Godfield-Dows 49: The Clear Lake girls basketball team improves to 12-1 for the season after a road victory on Tuesday.
After leading the Cowgirls by nine at halftime, the Lions went on a 27-14 tear in the third quarter to pad their lead for a dominate win.
Junior Chelsey Holck led scoring with 13 points, followed by junior Darby Dodd and senior Sara Faber, both with 11 points. Junior Kaitlyn Vanderploeg grabbed 10 of the Lions' 25 rebounds.
Clear Lake will play Iowa Falls-Alden at home on Friday.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 78, St. Edmond 30: After suffering its first loss of the season on Thursday, the Bulldogs responded with a resounding victory on Tuesday.
Leading the Gaels by five points after the first quarter, the Bulldogs offense exploded, scoring 52 points over the second and third quarters. The defense kept the Gaels quiet, only allowing scoring in the single digits in each of the next three frames.
Sophomore Lauren Meader led the charge with 22 points, shooting 10-13 from the field, followed by seniors Courtney Miller and Maci Arjes with 11 points. Meader, Miller and sophomore Avery Hanson each had six steals, with the team grabbing 28 total.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at home on Friday.
Central Springs 40, North Butler 36: The Central Springs girls basketball team improves to 6-8 after a road win on Tuesday in Greene.
The Panthers were neck and neck with the Bearcats, trailing by one point at halftime. After trading an even handed third quarter, the Panthers outscored the Bearcats 13-8 in the fourth to take the lead and secure the win.
Central Springs will play Nashua-Plainfield at home on Friday. North Butler will play at St. Ansgar on Friday.
West Fork 60, Northwood-Kensett 31: The West Fork girls basketball team picked up its sixth win of the season at home on Tuesday.
The Warhawks were dominate early, outscoring the Vikings 14-4 in the first quarter. They went on a 37-21 tear in the middle quarters to extend their lead and secure the win.
Senior Emily Caspers lead the onslaught, scoring 28 points for the Warhawks, shooting 13-18 from the field.
Northwood-Kensett seniors Lindsey and Clara Davidson each scored six for the Vikings.
West Fork will play at Newman Catholic on Friday. Northwood-Kensett will play Rockford at home on Friday.
North Union 43, Forest City 36: The Forest City girls basketball team was handed its fifth loss of the season on Tuesday.
The Indians will play North Iowa at home on Friday.
Bishop Garrigan 89, Lake Mills 34: The Lake Mills girls basketball team was handed its fourth straight loss on Tuesday, dropping to 5-9 for the season.
The Bishop Garrigan offense proved to be too much for the Bulldogs, who fell behind early, being outscored 23-8 in the first quarter.
Senior Jessa Gasteiger led the Bulldogs with 10 points. Bishop Garrigan freshman Molly Joyce scored 23 points for the Golden Bears, sinking five 3-pointers. Freshman Audi Crooks grabbed 16 rebounds.
Lake Mills will play Osage at home on Friday. Bishop Garrigan will play Eagle Grove at home on Friday.
Riceville 41, Waterloo Christian 20: The Riceville girls basketball team claimed its ninth win of the season on Tuesday.
The Wildcats defense set the tone early, keeping the Regents scoreless in the first quarter. The Wildcats kept the pressure throughout the game, stealing 20 from the Regents.
Freshman Joy Beran scored 15 points for the Wildcats, shooting 5-14 from the field and 4-6 from the free throw line.
Riceville will play at Dunkerton on Thursday.
Wrestling
Clear Lake defeats Mason City at home
The Clear Lake wrestling team claimed a 49-25 victory over Mason City at home on Tuesday.
Winning their matches for Clear Lake were Hunter Rieck (152) over Ben Lorence by fall in 1:46, Thomas Gansen (160) over Riley Monahan by a 15-2 major decision, Conner O'Tool (170) over Aidan Colby by fall in 3:53, Carter Markwardt (126) over Gunner Oelberg by fall in 0:33.
Winning their matches for Mason City were Carter Gordon (285), Kale DiMarco (106), Jace Rhodes (113), Connor Wiemann (132) and Cooper Wiemann (138).
Forest City falls at triangular on Tuesday
Forest City dropped both its duals at a rescheduled home meet on Tuesday, falling 46-23 against Iowa Falls-Alden and 46-28 against New Hampton.
Winning their matches against Iowa Falls-Alden were Brock Moore (120), Drake Freeman (195), Austin Kelso (285), Robay Birri (106) and Kellen Moore (113).
Against New Hampton, winning their matches were Kellen Moore, Brock Moore, Ethan Sesker (126), Cadin Fleener (145), Kristian Gunderson (152), and Austin Kelso.
West Fork sweeps at Tripoli quad meet
The West Fork wrestling team won its three matches Tuesday at the Tripoli quad meet.
The Warhawks defeated Newman Catholic 51-2. Winning their matches were Dakota Lau (152), Ki Janssen (160), Carson Nuehring (182), Tristan Halfpop (195), Cannon Craighton (220) and Levi Janssen (285).
Against Riceville, the Warhawks won 42-26. Winning their matches were Christian Dixon (145), Derrick Lau (160), Carson Nuehring (182) and Tristan Halfpop (195).
Against Tripoli, the Warhawks won 47-10. Winning their matches were Kaden Petersen (113) and Ki Janssen (160).
Riceville takes two of three at Tripoli quad meet
The Riceville wrestling team took two of its three duals at the Tripoli quad meet on Tuesday.
Against Newman Catholic, Riceville won 33-28. Winning their matches were Mitchel Marr (220), Chris Eastman (285), JD Beran (132), Isaiah Hill (138), Lawson Losee (152) and Drew Fox (160).
Against Tripoli, the Wildcats won 42-12. Winning their matches were Kooper Tweite (126), Lawson Losee (152) and Drew Fox (160).
The Wildcats fell 42-26 against West Fork. Winning their matches were Chris Eastman (285), Lawson Losee (152), Drew Fox (170) and Mitchel Marr (220).
Newman Catholic falls in two of three duals at Tripoli meet
The Newman Catholic wrestling team dropped two of its three duals Tuesday at the Tripoli quad meet.
Against Tripoli, the Knights won 50-12, taking seven matches by forfeit. Winning their matches were Nash Holmgaard (152) and Scott Heinselman (160).
Against Riceville, the Knights lost 33-28. Winning their matches were Pete Miller (126) and Fabian Brandenburg (145).
Against West Fork, the Knights lost 51-22. Winning their matches were Fabian Brandenburg (145) and Holden Hensley (170).