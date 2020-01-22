High school roundup: Newman Catholic boys and girls triumphant

Riceville takes two of three at Tripoli quad meet

The Riceville wrestling team took two of its three duals at the Tripoli quad meet on Tuesday.

Against Newman Catholic, Riceville won 33-28. Winning their matches were Mitchel Marr (220), Chris Eastman (285), JD Beran (132), Isaiah Hill (138), Lawson Losee (152) and Drew Fox (160).

Against Tripoli, the Wildcats won 42-12. Winning their matches were Kooper Tweite (126), Lawson Losee (152) and Drew Fox (160).

The Wildcats fell 42-26 against West Fork. Winning their matches were Chris Eastman (285), Lawson Losee (152), Drew Fox (170) and Mitchel Marr (220).

Newman Catholic falls in two of three duals at Tripoli meet

The Newman Catholic wrestling team dropped two of its three duals Tuesday at the Tripoli quad meet.

Against Tripoli, the Knights won 50-12, taking seven matches by forfeit. Winning their matches were Nash Holmgaard (152) and Scott Heinselman (160).

Against Riceville, the Knights lost 33-28. Winning their matches were Pete Miller (126) and Fabian Brandenburg (145).

Against West Fork, the Knights lost 51-22. Winning their matches were Fabian Brandenburg (145) and Holden Hensley (170).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0