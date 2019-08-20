On Sunday, under the hot August sun at Mason City Country Club, two golfers became champions at the 41st Annual Iowa Senior Amateur Golf Tournament.
Eugene Elliot of West Des Moines was the winner in the championship division with a score of 205, taking the victory by two strokes over Jay Gregory, who shot a 207 on the weekend.
Elliot and Gregory went into the final day in a dead heat, just two strokes apart. Elliot shot a 66 on day one and a 68 on day two, while Gregory shot a 70 on Saturday, to go into Sunday just two strokes back.
Elliot held on and took the win for his fourth Iowa Senior Amateur Championship. Elliot's win came with a $500 purse prize.
Jim Campbell was the Super Senior Division Champion. Campbell came into the day with a six stroke lead over Rob Christensen, and held on for the victory. Campbell shot a 76 on Sunday in the final round, while Christensen shot a 74. But Campbell came out with the win with an overall score of 217, one shot over par for the weekend. With his victory, Campbell won a $400 prize.
