Coach of the Year: Jamie Young honors son Kolton on and off the soccer field

In the fall, Young was back on the sideline, coaching the Mason City Soccer Club U15 girl’s team, which includes his two daughters, Brooklynn and Ashton.

“I think it was just what I needed to get my mind right” Young said. “It’s just very rewarding to see the progression of the girls. It makes you feel good as a coach that you are doing something to better these kids, on and off the field.”

In addition to inspiring his parent's love for the game, Kolton’s impact has been felt on the other side of the world. Around the time of his funeral, the Young family asked for donations of soccer balls, which were to be sent to the Ark of Grace orphanage in Zambia.

The response was immediate, and overwhelming.

“It kind of blew up, Young said. “We bought out every soccer ball in all of Mason City. You could not buy one. People were buying them on Amazon, they were going to Des Moines buying soccer balls. We ended up sending, I think the number was 176 soccer balls.”