Coach of the Year: Jamie Young honors son Kolton on and off the soccer field

In the wake of unimaginable tragedy, Mason City’s Jamie Young has found a way to make a difference through the game of soccer.
For a lot of people, a passion for "the beautiful game" comes from their parents. For Young, his passion came from his son.
Young, the head girls coach of the Mason City Soccer Club U15 team, was recently named the 2020 Iowa Soccer Girls Coach of the Year and says that he grew to love soccer by watching his son, Kolton.
Young and his wife, Rachel, started Kolton in the soccer league at the Mason City YMCA as a young child. They eventually making the switch to the Mason City Parks and Rec league, where Young took over as the coach. In his time leading the squad, Jamie and Rachel saw Kolton blossom into a standout defender on the pitch.
“He was a goal-keeper, and a very good goal-keeper for his age,” Young said. “He was very tall and kind of towered over everybody else. He was very passionate about it, and his passion kind of became my wife and I’s passion.”
After several years in the Parks and Rec league, Kolton and his parents helped start the first boys team at the Mason City Soccer Club. The organization began in 2014 as just a girls-only program, but Young and his boys squad started play a year later. In that time, Kolton continued to thrive.
“He was so much fun to watch,” Young said. “A lot of kids are just forced out into playing something, and in parks and rec the kids are just out there getting experience to see what they like. You could just tell that our son just really was passionate about it. Out of all the sports that he could do, he just absolutely loved soccer.”
In November of 2019 though, the Young families’ life changed forever, as Kolton died tragically at the age of 16 in a four-car accident north of Mason City. After that experience, Young says that he wasn’t sure exactly what his coaching future held moving forward.
“I didn't know how that would go. It was obviously a very traumatic experience,” Young said. “Still living kind of just day-to-day now. It’s one thing I will cherish forever is the memories we created, the weekends spent, and everything we've done as a family. I didn’t know where I would be.”
A few months after Kolton’s death, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and wiped out the spring sports season. This cancellation had a bit of a silver lining, as it gave the Youngs a chance to regroup and take a break from the game for a bit.
In the fall, Young was back on the sideline, coaching the Mason City Soccer Club U15 girl’s team, which includes his two daughters, Brooklynn and Ashton.
“I think it was just what I needed to get my mind right” Young said. “It’s just very rewarding to see the progression of the girls. It makes you feel good as a coach that you are doing something to better these kids, on and off the field.”
In addition to inspiring his parent's love for the game, Kolton’s impact has been felt on the other side of the world. Around the time of his funeral, the Young family asked for donations of soccer balls, which were to be sent to the Ark of Grace orphanage in Zambia.
The response was immediate, and overwhelming.
“It kind of blew up, Young said. “We bought out every soccer ball in all of Mason City. You could not buy one. People were buying them on Amazon, they were going to Des Moines buying soccer balls. We ended up sending, I think the number was 176 soccer balls.”
On each of the balls, the Young family wrote Kolton's name, along with the Bible verse Joshua 1:9, which reads ‘Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.’
According to Young, the balls were shipped in January of 2020, and once the orphanage received them, it posted videos and photos of the children running around playing soccer.
“It was really cool to see the joy on these kid’s faces,” Young said.
This past fall, Young’s Mason City girl’s team played 12 games, and went 5-6-1, with the wins all coming at the end of the season. For the team’s obvious improvements and his renowned positivity, Young was named the state’s recreation girls coach of the year.
14-year old Maddison Zimmerle has played for Young on and off for most of her life, and said that he has taught she and her teammates many valuable lessons.
“Playing hard and good teamwork and sportsmanship,” Zimmerle said. “He says that there is we in team, and it’s not just one person carrying the whole team.”
Wade Sewell is the President of the Mason City Soccer Club, and praised Young's dedication to the club.
"It's certainly an honor to him, and a credit to his dedication not only to the club, but to the kids themselves," Sewell said. "It's pretty much a completely volunteer position, and he has certainly been dedicated to it over the past five or six years"
Young doesn't know how long he will be a soccer coach, but with two young daughters, he has at least a few more years before they both age out of the club and go on to play high school ball.
"I've got a couple years to go before that is all wrapped up," Young said. "I don't know, I might take a break, but maybe I won't. I don't know yet. It's a very big part of my life."
