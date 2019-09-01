For the past 42 years, Mason City sports fans have turned the radio dial to KGLO, and a familiar voice has come through the dial.
Tim Fleming has announced hundreds of Mason City sports events, from football to basketball, along with softball and baseball.
His deep baritone voice has been a hallmark of Mason City athletics for many years, not to mention his time covering Iowa Hawkeyes football games for 18 seasons.
On September 6, during halftime of Mason City’s football home opener against Waterloo West, Fleming will be inducted into the Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame.
“I was absolutely thrilled,” Fleming said. “It was beyond excitement for me, to be recognized with all of the great athletes who have ever played at Mason City High School and all of the coaches who have ever been a part of Mason City High School. It was really one of those real thrills I had.”
Fleming has won many broadcasting awards throughout his career. In 2009, the Mason City Noon Rotary Club named him a Paul Harris Fellow. In 2013, he was the winner of the Iowa Broadcast News Association Jack Shelley Award. That same year, he was also a Marconi Award Finalist for Small Market Personality of the Year.
In 2015, he was the Grand Marshal of the North Iowa Band Festival. In 2018, he was named the state of Iowa Sportscaster of the Year and earlier this year, he won the IFCA Distinguished Services Award.
Fleming is a member of the NIACC Hall of Fame and the IHSAA News Media Hall of Fame.
Fleming first came to Mason City in 1977, when he was hired by KGLO.
He is beginning his 43rd year behind the mic and has been present for some of the biggest moments in Mohawks history.
But what he loves the most is to tell the story for the people who couldn’t make it to the game. In his opinion, that is probably why the high school decided to award him its ultimate honor.
“Moms and dads who couldn’t go to games or Sioux City or Des Moines or Ottumwa, I was there to broadcast the game, where they could be at home and hear what was going on,” Fleming said. “That was really something special through the years, to know that was going on. I suppose 43 years of traveling highways and interstates and the home games, and away games, it is probably that.”
With so many years calling the action, Fleming has a lot of good memories.
While he fondly remembers the 1978 state championship team and the basketball teams coached by Bob Horner, it is the bench players and the families of those athletes who hold some of the biggest spaces in Fleming’s heart.
“The thing that stands out most is covering the games when the last guy on the bench gets in,’ Fleming said “Knowing his family is at home or her family is at home and that is maybe the best minute that they will have competing in a game all season or maybe their entire career, is pretty special.”
