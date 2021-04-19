Barry Alvarez to speak at Mason City fundraiser

Barry Alvarez is coming back to Mason City.
The former Mason City High School football coach and longtime University of Wisconsin athletic director and head football coach will be the keynote speaker at "The Future Is Now" fundraising event on Sept. 30.
The fundraiser is being held to raise money to buy state-of-the-art equipment for the new athletic facilities (fieldhouse and natatorium) at Mason City High School, said Phil Johnson, who is overseeing the event and fundraising effort.
Johnson said the goal is to raise $750,000 with $400,000 of that being raised by Oct. 1 and the remaining $350,000 by March 1, 2022.
The fundraising dinner will be held at Music Man Square, with a meet-and-greet beginning at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and program at 7 p.m.
Alvarez coached Mason City from 1976 to 1978, leading the ’78 Mohawks to their only Iowa high school football championship.
The longtime coach and AD announced his retirement on April 6, ending a three-decade run in which he transformed the university’s football team and later guided the Badgers to their greatest all-around sports success in school history.
When asked if after winning a state championship game in Mason City if he thought he would have all the success that he's had at Wisconsin, what would he say, Alvarez answered:
“I know. (big laugh). I'm serious. I remember one of my players saying, ‘Coach, it won't be long you'll be a head coach in college someplace.’ I said, ‘I know.’ I tell you what, winning that state championship in Mason City, Iowa, was still as great a thrill as winning the Rose Bowl, believe me. Or winning the national championship. It's still about kids, producing, and doing something that people didn't think you could do.”
The 74-year-old Alvarez said his retirement would take effect at the beginning of July. Alvarez indicated he initially planned to step down earlier, but wanted to remain in charge while the athletic department dealt with the challenges brought about by the pandemic.
“I’ve had a good run,” Alvarez said. “It’s just time to pass the baton. I’m healthy. I have some things that I want to do. My wife and I want to travel. I have grandkids I want to follow and support. It was just time.”
Alvarez started his college coaching career under Hayden Fry for the Iowa Hawkeyes, coaching linebackers from 1979 to 1986, then coached defense for three years at Notre Dame, including the 1988 national championship team.
Alvarez arrived at Wisconsin in 1990 as football coach and turned one of the Big Ten’s weakest programs into one of its strongest. He became athletic director in 2004 and briefly served in a dual role before stepping down as football coach after the 2005 season.