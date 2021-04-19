Barry Alvarez to speak at Mason City fundraiser

“I know. (big laugh). I'm serious. I remember one of my players saying, ‘Coach, it won't be long you'll be a head coach in college someplace.’ I said, ‘I know.’ I tell you what, winning that state championship in Mason City, Iowa, was still as great a thrill as winning the Rose Bowl, believe me. Or winning the national championship. It's still about kids, producing, and doing something that people didn't think you could do.”

The 74-year-old Alvarez said his retirement would take effect at the beginning of July. Alvarez indicated he initially planned to step down earlier, but wanted to remain in charge while the athletic department dealt with the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

“I’ve had a good run,” Alvarez said. “It’s just time to pass the baton. I’m healthy. I have some things that I want to do. My wife and I want to travel. I have grandkids I want to follow and support. It was just time.”

Alvarez started his college coaching career under Hayden Fry for the Iowa Hawkeyes, coaching linebackers from 1979 to 1986, then coached defense for three years at Notre Dame, including the 1988 national championship team.

Alvarez arrived at Wisconsin in 1990 as football coach and turned one of the Big Ten’s weakest programs into one of its strongest. He became athletic director in 2004 and briefly served in a dual role before stepping down as football coach after the 2005 season.

